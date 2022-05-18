Despite pleas by some to pass zoning amendments meant to spur more housing in America's oldest seaport, Gloucester's City Council defeated a second round of zoning ordinance amendments after a lengthy public hearing Tuesday night.
“I think the important aspect of this whole process has been that the housing production plan, and by extension the Planning Board, has worked to try find ways we can effectively bleed some of the pressure off the pressure cooker that is the Gloucester housing crisis,” said Councilor at-Large Jason Grow. He spoke after many residents spent more than an hour and a half speaking out against the changes out of concern for traffic, parking, congestion, overdevelopment and the loss of control inherent in the Zoning Board of Appeal's special permit process.
Grow urged the council to at least pass one of the changes to help create more housing, but not every councilor saw things his way.
“I don’t believe that by passing these amendments it’s going to make housing more affordable,” said Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil, who represents much of the downtown. “I just don’t see that happening. I see people selling to developers and moving out, that’s what I see. Or getting stuck here and being crowded. That’s what I foresee.” She said most of her constituents are opposed to the zoning changes, so that was how she was going to vote.
The zoning amendments debated Tuesday night came out of recommendations crafted by the Planning Board over several months last year and forwarded to the City Council late last fall, but it was noted during the meeting the process was years in the making, staring with the city’s 2017 Housing Production Plan.
During the vetting process this winter and spring before the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee, chaired by Grow, some of the amendments were divided into separate motions and modified. The three-member committee then made recommendations to the full council. This was the second group of amendments voted on by the council.
The proposed zoning ordinances would have allowed for the conversion of three-family homes by right in the downtown R-5 zoning district on lots that meet zoning requirements, increased the height allowance for three-family homes to 35 feet in certain districts, and increased the height allowance for multifamily residences to 35 feet in certain residential districts and 45 feet in the Civic Central and Central Business districts downtown.
“I know change is hard,” said Gloucester attorney Joel Favazza of Middle Street. “I’d like to remind all of you it’s what Gloucester has done repeatedly for the past 400 years.”
He noted that complaints about height in the downtown were well documented, coming from Gloucester residents in 1870 against City Hall on Dale Avenue, which is now a treasured landmark.
“So I urge you to please find the courage your predecessors were able to muster, ignore the same-old the-sky-is-falling fear tactics your predecessors pushed past in their time and help Gloucester continue to grow and evolve as it enters its fifth century.”
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard said these changes are more like baby steps and that they have been proposed in years past.
“I feel like this is overdue and we as councilors, while listening to our constituents as Tracy has said ... that we need to take some leadership here and some responsibility,” Memhard said.
During its deliberations, the council rejected allowing three-family homes by right. The vote was 6 opposed, with Grow, Memhard and Council President Valerie Gilman voting in favor.
The council also rejected increasing the maximum for three-family homes to 35 feet in the R-30, R-20, R-10, R-5, CCD, CB and Village Business districts. The motion failed, 6 opposed with Grow, Memhard and Gilman again in favor.
The council also rejected a change for a maximum multifamily height of 35 feet in the R-30, R-20, R-10 and R-5 zones. The motion failed with 7 opposed and Grow and Memhard in favor.
Finally, the council rejected a height allowance of 45 feet in the Central Business and Civic Central districts downtown. The motion failed 5 opposed with Grow, Memhard, Ward 5 Councilor and Council Vice President Sean Nolan and Gilman voting in favor.
“I feel like we really need to get one tonight,” Grow said before this vote, “and if not, I think we ought to think about amending our city motto of 'Build not for today but not for tomorrow either'."
Because the height amendments were not changed, the council had to go through with the pro-forma process of rejecting two amendments related changes to the dimensional table for setbacks and the language for height exceptions. The amendments were rejected unanimously.