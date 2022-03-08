Residents were not able to sound off after all Tuesday night on proposed zoning amendments meant to increase the city’s housing stock. This was due to procedural concerns about notifying city councilors and residents about recommendations made last week by the council’s Planning and Development Committee.
Some residents are concerned the zoning changes might increase density, make parking scarce, strain the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, and change the character of the seaport.
In recent weeks, the three-member Planning and Development Committee has been weighing recommendations brought forward by the Planning Board last fall, and residents pitched their questions during individual ward meetings in recent weeks.
Tuesday was supposed to be the time when residents would be able to weigh in on some of the recommendations made by the committee during a marathon session last week.
However, at the start of the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday night, Council President Val Gilman announced the public hearing would be continued until March 22 to give residents and councilors more time to digest what had happened.
“These are the motions that came out of P and D on the March 2 meeting” Gilman said, referring to a document projected during the Zoom meeting that she said “captures everything that we voted. And we also tabled some of the amendments.”
She said the council’s rules and procedures “states that the city clerk shall arrange delivery of the agendas and council packets to city councilors on the Friday preceding the regular council meetings.”
However, the 5½ hour Planning and Development Committee meeting generated a 23-page document on what was said.
“It was huge and there was a lot of work that was taken to make sure that it was accurate. And it was not delivered electronically to the City Council until 9 a.m. on Monday,” Gilman said. “So, it’s in my opinion as City Council president that this wasn’t an adequate amount of time for the council and the public to review the detailed discussion and committee recommendations...”
She also said there was some procedural confusion voiced by residents as to what would be covered during Tuesday’s public hearing.
Those questions included whether there would be presentations and testimony on all of the nine proposed amendments or just the committee recommendations from March 2, according to Gilman.
Several of the nine proposed zoning amendments were further divided into several independent amendments last week, she noted.
“And third," she said, "as you will always read in our published public hearing notices... that ‘the council president reserves the right under the law to reschedule a date for this and any other public hearing for any time, provided that the applicant and the public are notified as quickly is as reasonably possible.”
Gilman said that since there was no printed edition of the Gloucester Daily Times on Tuesday to advertise the change, and her decision to delay the public hearing was made midday on Monday, the earliest time to announce the continuation was at the start of Tuesday night's meeting.
She apologized to the 58 people on the Zoom call who had planned on speaking up.
“I’m sorry that this is the case, but I believe that we made a good decision,” she said.
Gilman said only the Planning and Development Committee’s recommendations will be covered in the presentations at the March 22 public hearing.
“In addition, public testimony in support or opposition should be focused on these recommendations,” she said. Written testimony to the council through the city clerk is due by the close of business on March 17.
Among its actions last week, the council committee voted to table discussion of the proposed change to allow three-family conversions by right in the high density R-5 district downtown and tabled discussion on increasing building heights.
Those items tabled last week will go before Planning and Development on April 6 with a public hearing date of April 26.
Part of the reason for delaying some of these proposals, committee members said last week, was to get more answers about a parallel process regarding the state’s multifamily zoning requirement for MBTA communities, which were passed as part of a state economic development bill last year.
To learn more about these requirements, City Council and Planning Board members are scheduled to meet jointly on Zoom on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. to discuss the Department of Housing and Community Development’s draft guidelines for MBTA communities.