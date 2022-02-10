A proposal to make a stretch of Farrington Avenue adjacent to Niles Beach “no parking” failed as residents said there should be parking for both tourists and families there.
City Council voted 8-0 against the proposed parking order during Tuesday night’s meeting, held remotely on Zoom. Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, who had brought the “no parking” change forward on behalf of neighbors, voted “present.”
Parking would have been prohibited “at all times” on the northerly side of Farrington, from Eastern Point Boulevard east to St. Louis Avenue. The council’s Ordinances and Administration Committee had voted 3-0 against restricting parking there.
Betty Davis, a long-time resident of Edgemoor Road, said parking on both sides of Farrington during the summer “is a safety concern not only for pedestrians but for vehicles.” She said residents want parking on Farrington during the summer on one side only.
“There are no sidewalks. It’s a two-way trafficked street. The size of the street is no bigger than East Main Street. With cars parked on both sides, pedestrians cannot walk safely,” Davis said.
She said emergency vehicles could be “seriously delayed.”
“It just creates a total mess,” said Peter Coakley, who lives at Eastern Pont Boulevard and Farrington. The beach has become popular with families, he said, but the city should not be choosing convenience over safety.
“We do need the parking,” said Orchard Road resident Karin O’Donnell, among the majority of residents who spoke out or emailed their opposition to limiting parking on Farrington. City Clerk Joanne Senos said several residents wrote in favor the no-parking change due to parking and trash concerns.
Others said that if parking was restricted on Farrington, it would make it harder to access Niles Beach. Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said such ban would just create problems in another neighborhood.
Traffic Commission Chairman Robert Ryan said he opposed the order, noting that the southerly side of Farrington is resident-only parking, with 60 spaces, while the northerly side is open to all with about 23 to 29 spaces.
“We spend a lot of money on tourism, we can’t shun people away,” Ryan said. In addition, Ryan said, police Lt. Mike Williams, a Traffic Commission member, looked back five years and found not one moving violation from Eastern Point Boulevard to St. Louis Avenue. Police Chief Ed Conley said there were just three accidents in the vicinity in the last five years.
Ryan said the issue of allowing parking in that section of Farrington dates to 1974, and since then there have been no traffic or safety issues. “If it’s not broke, why try to fix it,” Ryan added.
Memhard said he proposed the no-parking order in response to concerns of constituents who saw the harm and possible damage “from excessive parking on that road.” He said he knows Niles Beach is an asset Gloucester residents cherish and want access to “and the balancing challenge is to provide that access without really infringing on the public safety or the rights of people who happen to live in that neighborhood.”
