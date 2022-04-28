Gloucester’s City Council rejected two of four zoning changes concerning the creation of two-family homes it debated for nearly 2 1/2 hours Tuesday night.
The changes were among nine recommended by the Planning Board to spur the creation of a broad range of housing options in America’s oldest seaport.
First, the council shot down a proposal that would have allowed homeowners to convert by right a single-family home to a two-family with an addition in the R-40, R-30, R-20 and R-10 residential zoning districts, if the lot conformed to zoning.
The vote was 6-3 against, with Council President Valerie Gilman, Councilor at-Large Jason Grow and Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard voting for the change.
The amendment was seen by interim Community Development/Planning Director Gregg Cademartori, Memhard and Grow as an issue of fairness, because from a permitting perspective, it would have treated new two-family construction and conversions that require additions alike.
“We are not talking about something that’s not already an option for a homeowner,” said Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard. “What we are doing is removing an obstacle, in this case, the legal cost and the time involved in going before the Zoning Board of Appeals to get either a special permit or a variance, is that correct?”
Cademartori said it was.
“That’s what our ordinance is doing right now, for someone who owns an existing property, wants to put an addition on it, they are being held to a different standard than somebody that otherwise complies to the dimensional requirements for the district,” Cademartori said.
Memhard said the council would not be creating a new opportunity for a conversion, “but we are lowering the barrier in terms of permitting and the application process for that to get there.”
But these arguments did not persuade a majority of the councilors to undo the special permit requirement of two-family conversions with additions.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley did not see the Zoning Board of Appeals process as an impediment to a two-family conversion. He said the Zoning Board has a reputation of working collaboratively with applicants and creating a dialogue in a neighborhood to make a project better. “I find that to be valuable,” he said.
“And, if it costs $300,” Worthley said of the permitting fee, “and they are likely to get the permit, I don’t think we should be cutting neighborhoods out of the ability to say what’s happening in the neighborhood.
“Yes, I will be voting against this as well because I believe that neighbors should have a say in what happens next door,” said Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil. “Basically, that’s it.”
In other action
The council also rejected, by a vote of 8-1, with Grow the lone “yes” vote, a proposal to allow two-family construction with a special permit from the Zoning Board in the RC-40, coastal residential districts, which includes Eastern Point and the Magnolia shore. This district is the only exclusively single-family zoned district in the city. The zoning change, however, was not seen as not adding a lot of new housing.
Grow said this change proved contentious, with concerns about ecological impacts on Eastern Point, but said this change was an issue of fairness to spread the goal of the creation of housing throughout the city, not just downtown. “There’s no neighborhood in the city that is more precious to its residents than any other neighborhood,” Grow said.
Gilman said she listened to concerns from residents about rising seas and coastal resilience and decided to vote no, changing her vote from her earlier position.
“The residents of Eastern Point, in particular, they’re well organized and they very consistent in their objections for valid reasons. They have a unique, sensitive environment they are concerned about sustaining,” Memhard said. The number of homes that would be created would be insignificant, he said.
By a vote of 8-1, the council approved three-families in the R-30 low-density residential zoning district by special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals instead from the council. CouncilVice Chairman Sean Nolan, who represents Ward 5, voted “no.”
The council also approved by a vote of 8-1, with Nolan dissenting, a change to reduce lot area requirements per dwelling unit in the R-80, R-40, RC-40, R-30 zoning districts. It was pointed out the measure did not change the minimum lot area requirement; instead, it cut in half the lot area per dwelling unit requirement in the above zones.
The council also voted 8-1, with O’Neil dissenting, in favor of more uniform minimum lot frontage and lot width requirements in certain residential districts. Current zoning requirements wound up creating odd-shaped lots.
The council unanimously approved a footnote in the dimensional table in the zoning ordinance pertaining to one-, two- and three-family dwellings.
The Planning Board’s nine recommendations from the fall have been split into two groups by City Council’s Planning and Development Committee. Discussion on a change to allow three-families by right in the R-5 residential zoning district, which encompasses much of the downtown, and changes to allow for increased height allowances for residential and multifamily projects were not discussed Tuesday night. The City Council opened the public hearing on these changes then promptly continued the hearing to its meeting on May 10.
