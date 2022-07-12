Updates on Gloucester’s Open Space and Climate Action and Resilience plans, on the proposed $28 million Sawyer Free Library project, and a look at the City Council’s legislative results after six months are all on the agenda for the council’s meeting on Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m..
Tuesday’s meeting will take place on Zoom only. This is a change in time and venue for the council from recent regular meetings. The meeting time has been rolled back from 7 to 6 p.m.
And, since May 24, the council had been meeting in-person in Sawyer Free Library’s Friend Room while participants took part remotely.
Before that, the council had been meeting remotely on Zoom since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the desire to continue to offer meeting participation remotely, the council has not returned to the Kyrouz Auditorium, it’s traditional home, because of the expensive technological upgrades needed to allow for a mix of live and remote online participation. Officials see Zoom as having increased participation at meetings during the pandemic, while allowing residents the ability to watch meetings at a later date.
Plans to renovate City Hall in the not-to-distant future mean that any expensive upgrades to the historic auditorium to make it Zoom-friendly would have to be taken out and then put back again once the restoration is completed.
At its June 14 meeting, the council voted 7-2, with Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, and Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley, opposed to resuming fully remote meetings on Zoom starting July 12.
At that meeting, according to the minutes, Worthley was concerned what might happen if there is not a continuance of the extension of the emergency order to allow for remote meetings. Councilor at-Large Tony Gross said at the time if the emergency order is not extended they would have to meet back in the Kyrouz Auditorium and invite the public.
During that meeting, Gilman said she favors hybrid meetings. According to the minutes, she said, “that it is her goal to have hybrid meetings with the public able to individually choose to attend in-person or participate remotely via zoom. She also stated that she believes that the council works better as a team in person.”
Gilman said on June 14 she plans to discuss the council’s meeting status at the start of each quarter.
The link to join Tuesday’s council’s meeting is https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/88407278662
