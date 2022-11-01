Gloucester’s City Council, which has been meeting remotely since the start of the pandemic in 2020, has been trying to overcome technology challenges to holding true hybrid meetings in City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium.
It’s something the city’s information technology director has been working diligently on for several months along with arranging for others spaces to hold hybrid meetings. A hybrid meeting involves an in-person meeting with participants able to take part in person or remotely on Zoom.
The council last Tuesday voted unanimously to return to in-person meetings in a hybrid format — but only for its three standing subcommittees meeting at the conference room at the Harbormaster’s Office on Harbor Loop.
“The harbormaster conference room is one of the few spaces currently available in the city in which a small-scale, fully hybrid meeting can plausibly occur,” IT Director Ryan Knowles said. There was nothing keeping these meetings from being run “in a fully hybrid fashion” without taxing the IT or city clerk’s departments, he said.
The council voted 9-0 in favor of Budget and Finance, Ordinances and Administration, and Planning and Development holding hybrid meetings in the harbormaster’s conference room starting the third week of November and for the foreseeable future.
City Council President Valerie Gilman noted that on Oct. 11, the council discussed the possibility of full hybrid meetings at the Harbormaster’s Office for subcommittees. That night, the council voted 7-2 to remain on Zoom for the full council until a venue that could accommodate a true hybrid meeting, both technically and physically, could be found.
Officials favor the ability to use Zoom due to the increased participation and the ability to record the meeting for viewing later.
Gilman noted on Oct. 11, councilors had questions about the hybrid use of the harbormaster’s conference room, so Knowles was able to gather answers from city General Counsel Suzanne Egan, City Clerk Joanne Senos, Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro and himself about the availability of the space and how it can be used.
Knowles said Gilman, Senos and he visited the 840-square-foot space with 19 chairs at 19 Harbor Loop on Monday, Oct. 24.
The room has 24-7 access via keypad with the ability to schedule when the doors can be locked or unlocked.
The room also features a 70-inch TV with a wide-angle camera, speaker and microphone device mounted to it. The room has a Wi-Fi access point overhead. The set-up for a meeting took about 43 seconds, Gilman said.
A custodian will be required, Knowles said, but it should not be an obstacle to meeting there.
The room has the added benefit of being able to be reserved on the city’s online calendar.
“It’s currently blocked out for (Ordinances and Administration) as well as (Planning and Development) on the first and third Mondays and Wednesdays, respectively,” Knowles said. There was some potential conflict with Budget and Finance, but Knowles said if the plan was approved, per Mayor Greg Verga, the conference room would be reserved for the subcommittee on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
Knowles said he planned to conduct a training session for subcommittee chairs and clerk’s staff in advance.
Councilor-at-Large Jeff Worthley asked when would be the first subcommittee meetings to be advertised there, and Senos said the first meetings were booked on Nov. 14 for Ordinances and Administration, Nov. 16 for Planning and Development and Nov. 17 for Budget and Finance.
Gilman said she appreciated Knowles and all the work he has done.
“I think we can be leaders in this,” Gilman said. “This is a true hybrid model where we are bringing members of the public into this beautiful room that we have as well as being able to bring in people that want to connect in from home. I think this is the best of the best and I’m really excited about it.”
