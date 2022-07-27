Gloucester’s City Council on Tuesday addressed safety concerns about the Washington Street grade crossing near Exchange Street after a train gate came down on a car on July 14, the gates were stuck down for 40 minutes on July 17, and similar anecdotes were shared on social media.
Retired Gloucester fire Deputy Chief Stephen Aiello raised the issue on Facebook and in an interview after his wife and son were driving through the crossing when the gates came down on their car. This, after the gates had gone up for about a minute. As they attempted to drive through the crossing, the train appeared, the gate came down on the car, which backed into the one behind it. No one was hurt.
“Safety is obviously at the very top of the list for all of us,” Mayor Greg Verga told the council.
To address the issue, Verga said he held a Zoom call Friday with Council President Valerie Gilman; state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Ted Costa, his deputy director of community outreach, both Gloucester residents; Keolis Commuter Services Director of Internal-External Relations Alana Westwater; Keolis Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs Sherri Warrington; MBTA Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Donahue-Rodriguez, and MBTA Chief Railroad Officer Ryan Coholan.
“We had a pretty good discussion about where we are, what the concerns are, and we are trying to keep this process open,” Verga said.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley said he collected news similar incidents through Facebook. “We learned that there were 29 people that this has happened to where the gates fall on your cars,” he said.
“The gates are working as designed,” Worthley said. But, he said, the problem is there is more than one system at work, one in which a train completes a circuit which triggers a timer for the gates to drop and and a system with a motion detector.
He said one problem with the gates dropping after the train clears the crossing and pulls out of the station heading to Rockport is that much like someone driving a standard car, “when they shift to going forward again, they release a brake. That brake triggers a one-inch backing up, a rolling, and that then triggers the motion detector to drop the gates again because they see it as a train’s coming.”
Worthley said he shared a video of this happening with Keolis, and it sent someone down that day “and they addressed it. They changed the sensitivity on the motion detector so the rollback doesn’t trigger the second dropping at Washington.”
Worthley said Keolis is still trying to figure out, using data collected at the crossing, why the gate dropped on the Aiellos’ car.
Tarr said the review “is still being completed.”
“Currently, the MBTA has indicated that there are no major modifications that are planned,” Tarr said.
Proceed with caution
Tarr told the council the grade crossings require regular modifications and inspections. The gates are triggered by an approaching train which completes a circuit. In this case, adjustments have to be made due to humidity and heat. In the winter, Tarr said, the accumulation of snow and ice or the pooling of water can have an impact.
“We need to ensure people feel safe and in fact are safe going through this grade crossing and all of the others in the city because it is not acceptable to have a situation where there is a lack of safety, nor is it acceptable to have folks questioning the safety of the grade crossing and hesitating as they are going through them.”
“You may be aware from news reports that we had an incident in Wilmington, which is also in our Senate district, back in January that precipitated a tremendous amount of concern and a tremendous amount of activity,” “ Tarr said. “And one of the issues we faced in Wilmington was folks being hesitant as they approached the grade crossing, they would stop unexpectedly, and that would cause a problem for the motorist behind them, so we want to make sure that everyone is on the same page.”
Tarr was referring to the death of a woman when her car was struck by a commuter train on Middlesex Avenue on Jan. 21. A preliminary investigation found a signal maintainer had been performing testing of the crossing less than an hour before the crash and the safety system had not been returned to its normal operating mode, according to various news reports.
Tarr said what caused some of the problems in Wilmington was the ballast had not been properly adjusted, allowing water to pool, which increased conductivity of the circuit, causing the gates to come down when they should not.
If there is a problem, Tarr said, the gates default to a closed position until the problem is addressed.
“Until that signal maintainer returns that crossing to service, the trains are not dispatched through that area,” Tarr said.
Tarr and Worthley also stressed the need for drivers to proceed with caution.
“If you cannot clear the grade crossing, do not attempt to navigate it,” Tarr said, “Stop.”