Council tightens rules to protect fixed location vendors

Gloucester’s City Council voted unanimously to amend the license and permit requirements for transient vendors in light of the kerfuffle over a taco food trailer at the Plum Cove Beach this summer.
The changes, approved Nov. 22, tighten the rules to make sure that those who bid on the permits for fix vendor locations use them or lose them. The language aims to prevent someone from bidding on a license only to prevent a vendor from using the spot.
Councilor-at-Large Tony Gross, who submitted the order along with City Council President Valerie Gilman — who represents Lanesville where the beach is located — told the council: “It sort of came to light that there was some omissions in this ordinance when we had the taco truck discussion down the beach and you know the kerfuffle that was created by the taco truck.”
“And,” Gross said, “it came to light that it could be that some people could possible buy these up.”
“It needed to have some of these safeguards to make sure that these spots get used,” Gross said of the changes.
Last summer, some Lanesville residents who live not far from Plum Cove Beach aired concerns about the taco trailer, saying the beach was the wrong spot for any vendor.
Some neighbors had complained about the hum from a generator, which was replaced by a quieter model.
Turns out, Chef Ross Franklin’s 5 Star Phresh Phood had been the only bidder for the fixed vending spot at the beach last summer, and he was one of the few to have bid to go there in quite some time if ever, officials said.
There are nine fixed vendor locations spelled out in the ordinance, three of which are not site specific and could be added to the list through a public hearing process before the City Council. Councilors also amended the ordinance to make sure the rules spell out there are nine sites in all.
In August, a neighborhood meeting on Plum Cove Beach drew about 125 people, and a quorum of the council, and most appeared to be in support of the taco truck and vendors at the beach.
“It was very, very clear that everyone there felt we should be capitalizing and considering more fixed vendor locations,” Gilman said of the meeting.
The city’s ordinance spells out a procedure to obtain a fixed vending location, including a procedure to submit a sealed bid, with a cost of the permit “not less than $200 annually.”
The changes say that vendors must be onsite at their fixed locations no later than the Fourth of July and be open for a minimum of 21 days between May 15 and Sept. 15.
Failure to do either would result in revocation of the permit and the individual, firm or corporation would be disqualified from applying for the following two years.
In case of unseasonable or inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the fixed location vendor may appeal to the Licensing Commission for an exemption from those requirements.
Language was also added as to what happens if there is a tie among disabled veteran bidders, or other bidders in general.
“I think this is good work and it cleaned a lot of things up to make it easier for the real people that want to do this for a living and want to work hard for it to maintain their livelihood,” said Council Vice President Sean Nolan, who represents Ward 5 and chairs the council’s Ordinances and Administration Committee.
Gilman read out a statement from Joan Bediz, “the flower lady at Grant Circle for 44 years” who regularly bids for the fixed vendor spot on Washington Street just north of Poplar Street. Bediz was unable to log into the public hearing on Zoom.
Bidez, in her statement read by Gilman, said she supported the 21-days proposal.
“Serious vendors take pride in their location, keep it clean, make it look presentable and appealing. This proposal would curb any fly-by-nighters. I feel a great deal of responsibility to my loyal customers. Thank you for your time and attention to this matter,” Bidez said.
Councilors voted 8-0, with Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard absent from the public hearing, to approve the changes. They also voted unanimously against any reconsideration so that they could meet the Jan. 1 deadline before the bidding process for the upcoming vendor season starts, given there is a 31-day period before the ordinance would go into effect.
