The president of Beverly Anesthesia Associates Inc. is slated to join the Gloucester Board of Health.
The appointment of Donald Ganim II, MD, to the board is scheduled to be referred to the City Council’s Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee this Tuesday. The council meeting can accessed at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/83360364568 or by phoning 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 833 6036 4568.
His term would expire Feb. 14, 2024.
Ganim will be the newest Board of Health member and will serve out former board member Dr. Richard Sagall’s term. Sagall has stepped down as he moves across the country to be closer to family.
“I am happy to contribute to the city of Gloucester,” Ganim told the Times. “The people and the city have been so welcoming to us and I want to give back.”
Ganim will be joining newly appointed Chair Joe Rosa, Vice President Claudia Schweitzer, Fred Cowan, and Rob Harris.
He has lived in Gloucester since May 2019 after moving from Hamilton and has served the residents of Cape Ann since July 1995 by providing emergency airway call coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a yearb for Addison Gilbert Hospital through Beverly Anesthesia Associates.
Ganim serves as the COVID-19 medical advisor for ABIOMED in Danvers, is board certified in anesthesiology and has no malpractice judgements in his 26 years of clinical practice.
“I am quite familiar with the health challenges that face the people of Gloucester and the need to have knowledgeable citizens willing to be involved,” he wrote to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
