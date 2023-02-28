Gloucester’s City Council plans to again take up proposed floodplain rules that would limit residential development in areas most at risk for flooding at its meeting this Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.
The Cape Ann Climate Coalition put out an alert about the council’s continued public hearing, and urged residents to contact councilors by email about the zoning changes. The coalition also urged people to attend Tuesday’s meeting to show support for it, even though the public comment period has closed.
The rules would replace the city’s “antiquated” lowlands rules and replace them with a Floodplain Overlay District, which aims to not only address areas outlined on FEMA flood maps, but advises homeowners about those areas at risk to flooding due to sea level rise.
In so-called VE zones, new home construction would be prohibited and changes to homes to increase lot coverage would also be forbidden.
In so-called AE zones, new home and accessory construction, along with changes to structures, could not increase lot coverage within the flood zone by more than 10% of the AE zone.
These proposed use rules do not apply to mixed or commercial or industrial uses.
During a public hearing on Jan. 14, Planning Director Gregg Cademartori said the city was ahead of updates of FEMA flood maps and that most what is being proposed “is mandated to be adopted to continue our participation in the National Flood Insurance Program and to allow homeowners to be eligible for flood insurance.”
Marcia Hart, who lives on Fremont Street on Rocky Neck, favored the new rules: “My property is going to be impacted by climate change, there is no question of it at some point, and I feel very sorry for anybody who has property right now who is going to be impacted by climate change or has been.”
Valerie Nelson of Sunset Point Road, who has been active with the Cape Ann Climate Coalition, commended the city for being ahead of the curve.
“I think one thing that we are missing is that we put our own tax base and municipality in some danger the more that we develop high value properties in such dangerous and high-risk zones because the future is telling us that they are going to suffer damages. Insurance won’t cover them in the future. FEMA won’t cover it,” Nelson said.
Several residents also spoke out against the changes. Gloucester attorney Joel Favazza, whose practice deals with permitting issues, applauded the city for addressing rules related to flooding but wanted the city to give property owners two years before the zoning ordinance goes into effect.
“If you pass the ordinance as written, you are taking existing house lots … You are taking these lots and under the language that is written you are converting them to potentially unbuildable, likely un-improvable, and shortly, as FEMA continues to update their maps, unlivable lots,” he said.
Cademartori said the effective date of the proposed ordinance would be the first notice of the public hearing of the City Council.
“Pick any hypothetical ordinance, you propose it, you enact it, if you put a clause on it that it doesn’t start for two years, you are going to get activity related to that proposed ordinance for two years,” Cademartori said.
On Feb. 14, the council voted to continue the public hearing until Feb. 28. You can find a link to the 6 p.m. meeting at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/83822674637.
