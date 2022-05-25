Proposed state Senate legislation that could have a big impact on Gloucester will be the subject of a special meeting of the City Council of Thursday afternoon, with the meeting being carried on Zoom.
City Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, asked for the special meeting for the purpose of weighing in on Massachusetts Municipal Association recommendations on proposed Senate bills for the fiscal 2023 state budget.
Gilman said the amendments could have a profound effect on the city’s fiscal 2023 budget, and are a timely matter because the Senate is negotiating the bills.
“I would like us to meet as committee and make recommendations towards our Senate and governor and our House of Reps. that these are important to us, or not, and we can go through those on Thursday,” Gilman said.
In a letter to senators contained in the City Council’s packet, MMA Executive Director and CEO Geoffrey C. Beckwith writes: “For several months, the MMA and local officials have advocated for an increase in Unrestricted General Government Aid to better reflect the state’s increase in tax collections and allow communities to address their tight budget challenges.”
Beckwith adds, “The Senate Ways & Means Committee has acted on this concern, and is proposing a $63 million increase (5.4%), doubling the $31.5 million (2.7%) increase originally included in the governor’s budget. The MMA applauds this vital increase in unrestricted municipal aid.”
Beckwith also asks senators to support “key appropriations and municipal amendments,” including extending the provisions for remote participation in open public meetings from July 15 to Dec. 15 with Massachusetts “in the middle of another rise in COVID transmissions.”
Beckwith also asked for senators to support an amendment “to give municipalities the option to permanently extend outdoor dining options,” filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. There is also an amendment for Community Preservation Act Surplus Funding for $20 million.
The MMA has “strong concerns” relative to an amendment “relative to retiree cost-of-living adjustments.”
“The amendment would authorize local and regional pension boards to award a COLA (cost of living adjustment) of up to 5.9% to retirees in fiscal 2023,” writes Beckwith, above the current 3% cap. This would very likely increase the local unfunded pension liability, and drive up costs for taxpayers.”
The special City Council meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday, May 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
