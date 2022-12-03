BOSTON — The Governor’s Council will solicit public testimony in two weeks on Gov. Charlie Baker’s requests to make a murderer convicted 50 years ago eligible for parole and to pardon members of the Amirault family who were convicted in the Fells Acres abuse case.
Councilor Christopher Iannella Jr. of Boston will chair a State House hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13 on the commutation of Ramadan Shabazz’s first-degree murder sentence to second-degree murder, which would make Shabazz immediately eligible for parole. Shabazz was convicted in 1972 of the Dorchester murders of Harry Jeffreys and Calvin Thorn and is serving two life sentences. Baker recommended the commutation this month and said Shabazz has “dedicated his life in prison to bettering himself and serving as a mentor to others in prison.”
Later the same day, Councilor Terry Kennedy of Lynnfield will preside over a single hearing on the pardons of Gerald “Tooky” Amirault and Cheryl Amirault LeFave. The siblings are the surviving members of a family that has long asserted its innocence of child sex abuse, charges on which they were convicted in controversial 1980s trials.
Councilor Robert Jubinville this month compared their convictions to the 17th century Salem Witch Trials, while Councilor Joseph Ferreira told the News Service he favored holding a public hearing because there are still a “lot of unanswered questions in (his) mind.”
Another council member, Marilyn Pettito Devaney, initially told the News Service she had “believed” the siblings’ late mother, Violet Amirault, who protested the techniques used by investigators and claimed her family’s innocence. Devaney subsequently said she only believed some members of the family were innocent, that she was opposed to Gerald Amirault’s pardon, and that she had “evidence” in her possession that she might reveal at the hearing.
Pardons can grant forgiveness for a conviction but do not equate to statements of innocence.
No hearings are planned on the four other pardons Baker recently proposed for Brian Morin, Camille Joseph Chaisson, Michael Biagini, and Robert Busa, which appear to be noncontroversial among council members.
Councilors earlier this fall unanimously approved two other batches of Baker’s pardons, most of them for crimes committed decades ago.