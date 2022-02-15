Gloucester’s City Council and its Planning and Development Committee are scheduled to meet remotely Wednesday to review questions they heard from neighbors after recent ward meetings on zoning proposals meant to increase Gloucester’s housing stock.
The meeting is set for Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. The council will meet as a Committee of the Whole to review feedback on amendments to the Gloucester Zoning Ordinance for residential uses, the dimensional table, dimensional requirements for multi-family dwellings and their accessory uses, and building heights in excess of 35 feet, according to the agenda.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, chairman of the Planning and Development Committee, said the meeting would provide a recap from councilors about what they heard at the ward meetings and of questions from residents. The primary focus of Wednesday’s meeting will be to “see where we are in terms of community input and to assess the next steps,” Grow said. The discussion will take place among councilors.
“The councilors are going to report what they are seeing in their wards,” Grow said. He did not expect the council to deliberate.
You can find a link to the meeting on the calendar section of the city’s website at https://gloucester-ma.gov/calendar.aspx. The Zoom link is https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/83330638875.
