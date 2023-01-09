The City Council’s first meeting of the new year features a jam-packed agenda tackling recommendations for private road repairs to additional funding for the new harbormaster patrol boat.
The meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m., on Zoom. (The Zoom link is https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/88921800127)
It will start with presentation on Private Road Repair Group recommendations, including some proposed ordinance changes.
There will also be a memo from Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, looking back at the council’s accomplishments in 2022.
Gilman’s memo recaps the year, from the council’s Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee vetting and appointing 107 members to boards and commissions recommended by Mayor Greg Verga, to the vetting of the city’s $127.6 million fiscal 2023 budget by Budget and Finance, to the public participation in ward meetings around proposed zoning amendments by Planning and Development.
“We have made great strides as a council and we need to hit the ground running in 2023,” wrote Gilman as she looked forward to returning to the Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall for true hybrid in-person and Zoom meetings in late February 2023.
Boutique hotel proposed
In other matters, coming before the City Council is a special permit application for zoning relief to convert 108 Main St., the Passports building, to a 12-unit boutique hotel.
According to the application contained in the council’s packet for the meeting, the Zoning Board of Appeals granted variances on Dec. 8. The special permits are requested for the existing height of 41 feet, 10 inches, and the “reduction in the lot area and open space per two guest units.” The building already covers the entire lot and there is no open space.
The applicant intends to convert the second and third floors to 12 rooms with a small lobby at the rear of the first floor with an entrance on Center Street, according to the application. The existing first floor used by Passports would remain largely unchanged. The exterior footprint of the build would not change other than the addition of three windows to the third floor and the filling in of an existing entrance on Center Street.
The application includes 13 letters from Main Street and area business owners, including owner Kate Seidman, and others registering their support for the project.
“I am very pleased to have found the next owner of ‘The Building’ who I believe will transform the building into the next right thing,” said Seidman in a letter to the city in the permit application. Applicant Eric Sullivan has a purchase and sale agreement to buy the property, according to the application. The special permit application is on the consent agenda to be referred to the Planning and Development Standing Committee.
Public hearings
A scheduled public hearing for a loan authorization for $19 million for the Gloucester Police Station and Courthouse renovation project is being continued until Jan. 24, according to the agenda.
The council also has a public hearing scheduled to amend a loan order from 2021 to increase the amount requested for the new harbormaster patrol boat from $410,000 to $600,000.
Other mattersAmong the items on the consent agenda is a memo from CFO John Dunn requesting an increase to the loan order for the Gloucester High School Flood Barrier Project from $3.15 million to $3.55 million, an increase of $400,000 due to recent inflation resulting in an “upward pressure on bid prices.” The project has qualified for a state grant of nearly $2.4 million, which the city has already received. This is scheduled to be referred to the Budget and Finance.
City Council orders includes a request from Councilor-at-Large Jeff Worthley, through Budget and Finance, that the mayor and appropriate city departments provide additional money for full bathrooms at the Green Street softball field project “to match the quality of the ones that were lost when Mattos Field was taken.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.