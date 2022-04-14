With remote meetings provisions set to expire on July 15, Gloucester’s City Council voted Tuesday to meet in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on May 24 in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, across Dale Avenue from its traditional meeting spot of City Hall.
In a hybrid step, the council decided to meet in-person, but members of the public and presenters will only be allowed to take part on Zoom, much as the School Committee has been conducting its business from the Gloucester High School library for months.
Councilors and Mayor Greg Verga favor continuing meetings on Zoom, given the large increase in public participation and the ability for councilors to attend remotely if need be, but are considering their options — and state law— going forward.
Discussions about moving back to in-person meetings have been ongoing for several months. Ryan Knowles, the city’s Information Technology director, had previously given a detailed presentation to the council with various city venues available, in terms of capacity and remote broadcast technological capabilities.
Before pandemic safety measures necessitated remote meetings, the council met in the iconic Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall. However, about $80,000 to $100,000 in technology upgrades and installation work is needed for the council and the public to attend meetings in person at the hall and online.
Even if this work could be done by July, it would have to be ripped out when restoration work on City Hall moves forward in a year or two, according Knowles and Verga, who attended Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom.
“We want to think collectively about what is our approach,” Knowles said, “what is our particular path forward, and how do we best plan for that in a way that isn’t going to make anyone from the public feel unduly excluded?”
The city’s assistant general counsel, Krisna Basu, told councilors that state Open Meeting Law calls for every meeting to be open and accessible to the public, whether in person or remote.
“You can’t have a room that’s very small for a public meeting that people would be, you know, not be able to attend if they wanted to,” Basu said.
City Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, suggested Kyrouz, Gloucester High School’s library, and O’Maley Innovation Middle School’s Learning Commons as possible venues with plenty of capacity for the council to meet. Knowles pointed out that anything that happens in the schools would have to be done in conjunction with the school administration and IT department.
“We should be getting back to Kyrouz as soon as possible,” said Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley. He said there should be a process to get to a place where councilors can meet and the public could participate, both in person and online. He said he sensed a lack of direction on the matter.
With supply chain issues and inflation, Knowles said it would probably cost $100,000 to upgrade Kyrouz. Knowles said to make the auditorium accessible for hybrid meetings, equipment would need to be installed and carefully done due to the historic strictures of the building. There would be a lot of visible wiring. And, it’s not something that could be done before July 15 due to the need to source components, he said. The work would have to be ripped out and reinstalled when the hall is renovated.
Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta asked what the rush was to meet in person and online in the auditorium.
“You know, spending $80,000 to $100,000 for wiring, you know, two to three years and then redoing it is just a waste of taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Verga said a City Hall restoration is not as far off as the City Hall Restoration Commission is looking to update the wiring and fire suppression for the building. But, because of all the activity going on next year for the city’s 400th anniversary, and with other work going on in the city, he asked the commission to delay this project.
Verga agreed with the phased approach to meetings moving forward, and he did not favor meeting in person without the ability for residents to Zoom in.
“The option for Zoom coverage has to exist,” he said, giving his opinion.
Gilman suggested the council could hold a hybrid meeting in Gloucester High in May, but Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, the council’s vice president, said it would be best to use a room over which the IT department has oversight.
Knowles agreed the Friend Room would be a consideration. Gilman motioned that a hybrid meeting take place on May 10, but Grow said it might be better to hold it May 24, given a lot of people will be taking part in the May 10 meeting due to a continued public hearing on zoning amendments. Grow’s motion passed unanimously, and the Council voted 9-0 to meet in person in the library’s Friend Room on May 24, with the public being able to chime in on Zoom.
