Council to tackle Concord Street zoning proposal at its upcoming meeting

The City Council is to hold a public hearing Tuesday night on a proposal to rezone 44 and 44R Concord St. from low/medium residential zoning to Extensive Business use as the applicant seeks to site a contractor’s yard there.
The properties involve 6.25 acres; a house lot on Concord Street and larger plot to the rear being used for landscaping and the harvesting of dead oak trees for firewood, an attorney for the applicants told the Planning Board last month. The attorney told the board his clients were working to mitigate residents’ and city zoning concerns.
Residents have been concerned about activity at the site, including the storage of vehicles, boats and other things. Numerous complaints in recent months led Inspectional Services to issue a zoning violation letter in July for “use regulations,” “business use,” “motor vehicle storage,” “contractor’s yard,” special regulations regarding boat storage and “earth fill and removal regulations.”
The City Council is scheduled to meet remotely on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Zoom, for the public hearing and other matters. Neither the Planning Board nor the council’s three-member Planning and Development Committee have voted to recommend the Concord Street proposal.
A public hearing is also scheduled for a proposed parking prohibition for the northerly side of Farrington Avenue, “from its intersection with Eastern Point Boulevard in an easterly direction to its intersection with St. Louis Avenue.” Residents and nonresidents use this for parking at Niles Beach, officials said.
City Council’s Ordinances and Administration Committee voted 3-0 in opposition to the change, according to minutes of the Jan. 31 meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard told the committee the change had been requested by area residents and that “the primary rationale was to maintain safety, as Farrington Avenue did not have any sidewalks,” the minutes of the meeting said. Residents spoke both in favor and in opposition to the proposal during this meeting. The subcommittee members said they welcomed “additional information for other solutions.”
Among the items on the council’s consent agenda is a proposal to hire a consultant to locate and mitigate the source of bacterial contamination at Good Harbor Creek, which continues to stump the city’s health and public works officials.
The Board of Health is asking the City Council to approve $120,000 to hire a firm to find the source of the contamination that closed the swimming spot last season, starting with the finding of high levels of enterococci bacteria in June. The council was scheduled to forward this supplemental budget appropriation request to the Budget and Finance subcommittee for its recommendation. Ultimately, the full council would have to approve the funding.
