The City Council is scheduled to take up some proposed changes to Gloucester’s zoning at its virtual meeting Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. The meeting comes after a public hearing on the changes was postponed earlier in the month.
The meeting also will feature a presentation by Public Works Director Mike Hale on the city’s ordinance regarding private road repair and the process for the city to accept private ways as public roads.
As to zoning, in the fall, the Planning Board proposed nine zoning amendments based on the city’s 2017 Housing Production Plan to create more housing in the seaport. The proposals have generated a lot of concern about parking, traffic, density and overdevelopment, and the strain on Gloucester’s water and sewer infrastructure and potential changes to the city’s character.
Not all of the amendments are scheduled to be up for discussion Tuesday night.
Tabled for discussion next month by Planning and Development Committee are amendments related to increases in height for single-, two- and three-family homes and multifamily dwellings where permitted in residential districts to 35 feet; increases in height to 45 feet for multifamily developments in the Civic Central and Central Business districts; and a proposal for three-family conversions by right in the downtown high-density R-5 zoning district.
Changes to allow for two-family conversions of single-family homes by right are scheduled to be up for discussion, along with other zoning proposals.
To gauge how much interest there has been in the zoning amendments, the City Council’s packet stretches to 776 pages, with the back two-thirds of it featuring presentations and minutes from past meetings on zoning, comments summarized from recent ward meetings, along with dozens of pages of emails regarding concerns from residents about the changes. Many of these emails oppose the zoning amendments. The council’s March 22 meeting packet can be found on the city’s website at https://gloucester-ma.gov/121/City-Council under the “View All” link.
According to Council President and Ward 4 Councilor Valerie Gilman’s Facebook page, a summary and all the correspondence in support and opposition to the amendments can be found starting on page 330 with emails and letters following after that.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.