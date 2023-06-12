After a public hearing last week at which some residents sounded off on the budget and some various other topics, the City Council is scheduled to hold a vote on Gloucester’s fiscal 2024 budget during a meeting on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m., on Zoom.
The city’s $133.9 million spending plan represents a 4.9% increase from this fiscal year’s $127.6 million budget. The budget was vetted department by department by the council’s Budget and Finance Committee in several hearings over the past month or so.
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill asked the council to support the mayor’s budget, saying the administration had worked “to deliver a level service budget.”
She spoke about the strategic investments Mayor Greg Verga was able to make while being mindful of rising inflation “and really making sure this was a sensible budget and being within our limits.”
Cahill said the state is seeing record increases in Chapter 70 aid for education which she said was reflected in what is “a record investment in the Gloucester Public Schools.”
The mayor’s budget calls for spending of $49.74 million for the schools, an increase of $2.75 million. However, the schools have put forward a spending plan that calls for a $3.4 million increase for the upcoming school year, a differential of approximately $650,000.
City and school officials have previously said they are working on ways to close the budget gap by identifying one-time costs in the proposed school budget that may be able to be funded from a different source.
Cahill said the administration has worked closely with Superintendent Ben Lummis and School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy, “so we are thrilled to highlight that.”
Cahill said the fiscal 2024 spending plan maintains an increase in the paving budget from last year. In addition, they were able to maintain the Police Department’s community health navigator position through a strategic investment in the city’s opioid settlement funding.
After some back and forth about whether fire safety for Rust Island fit was a budget concern, Larry Russo of Ye Olde County Road said he wanted the Department of Public Works to create a master plan of city water projects and rank them by priority based on fire safety and appropriate the necessary funds for a feasibility study to install fire hydrants and deep water connections to residents and businesses on Rust Island.
Nolan said the city is working hard on the issue, but noted this was more of an issue for the enterprise fund “and not a budgetary situation.”
Lisa Rigsby of Taylor Court asked about the $23 million in COVID Local Recover Fiscal funding and how this was incorporated in the budget.
Chief Financial Officer John Dunn said grants to the city are not included in the general fund budget or the enterprise fund budget “because they may not continue from year-to-year.” Dunn said the City Council voted to accept the American Rescue Plan Act money and the mayor has been distributing that according to his plan.
Among other things, Pamela Steele sounded off on spending on various city capital projects.
“Where does it end,” Steele said. “I haven’t done anything to my house in 30 years and I still work because that’s what I do to pay the taxes. So I’m just horrified. I like you guys. I feel like you are family. I’m on these meetings but I really don’t think you are representing me, to tell you the truth, on any issue I have ever brought up before you.”
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil said she agreed with a communication from Pauline Bresnahan of Essex Avenue urging the city not to increase the school budget.
O’Neil was also concerned about increases in the water and sewer enterprise funds and its impact on water and sewer bills. She was also concerned about 20% increase in the Waterways Enterprise Fund and said the city should reap the benefits of the activities on the water, not just the enterprise fund.
Nolan noted that council deliberations on the budget are scheduled for the meeting on Tuesday when a vote to adopt the budget is scheduled.
