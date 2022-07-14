Council, trustees discuss financing of $28M library project

Library trustees and Gloucester’s chief financial officer outlined Tuesday for the City Council how the $28 million project to modernize and expand the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library would be financed over the coming years.
“The Sawyer Free Library is an investment in our whole community,” said Mern Sibley, president of the library’s Board of Trustees, who said the library is a “community hub” around which the city’s future would be centered.
About a third of the project’s cost is coming from a $9 million Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners construction grant, funding of which was recently approved. This grant is key to the project’s financing, along with another $300,000 from the MBLC’s Green Library Incentive program for sustainable features in the building.
To finance the project, the city plans to borrow $28 million, which would be reimbursed by the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library. It would do so through state grants, donations and bequests. The Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library is a corporation independent from the city that owns the land and building and is overseeing the project.
“We have to have an appropriation to pay for the entirety of the project and then we know that, we certainly expect that money from the state, MBLC, will be coming in over five years and probably many of the donations and pledges will be coming in faster than that,” said city CFO John Dunn. In response to a question from Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neill, Dunn said he anticipated the loan would be taken out around October.
“We certainly have to have our commitment in place in order for the MBLC to make their commitment to us,” Dunn said. The library grant would be dispersed annually over five years, he noted.
Among other things, the project involves a 15,000-square-foot addition, a 110-seat community room and a new children and teens space on the second floor. The library would retain its historical features along Dale Avenue.
Dunn said while the city sees the library as a component of the city, from the financial point of view it’s “a distinct corporate entity which makes the project somewhat complicated.”
It’s expected fundraising will close the gap between the $9 million library grant and construction costs over multiple years, Dunn said, meaning the library corporation expects revenue for the project to come in through 2027, requiring a loan to bridge the cash-flow gap.
“So, if all goes according to plan, on both the construction schedule and the receipt of grants and fundraising donations, the city will issue a series of rolling (bond anticipation notes) over a five-year period with the debt reduced to zero after the five-year period is up,” Dunn said. Such notes, he said, carry a low interest rate.
“Although I hesitate to inject a cautionary comment in this presentation, I must remind all that any debt issuance by the city for this or any other project is a general obligation of the city … What that generally means is that if something comes up in the future, either with the state budget that might reduce the commitment by the state in either dollars or timing or that the situation that may come up where the fundraising falls a bit short, this does fall to the city to repay that debt.”
Private donations for the project are being raised through the Sawyer Free 2025 (sawyerfree2025.org) capital campaign. The effort has raised $14.3 million, a little over half the project’s budget.
“We have a budget of $28 million,” said Joe Grella, treasurer of Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library’s Board of Trustees. “If somebody knows somebody or would like to write a $28 million check, all that financial issues goes away. But until that happens, here’s where we are at.”
Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan addressed what he said was the “elephant in the room,” that it is expected the project would not be done at taxpayer’s expense.
“I do believe you will hit your goal of the $28 million, I’m going to help myself to put towards that, but I do want to let people know that there is a risk, obviously … there may be some tax money used in this. But I also want to let people know that it’s for the good of the community and it’s a great project, and I support it 100%.”
