The City Council voted 7 to 2 to transfer the care, custody, and control of land known and numbered as 11 Webster St., which includes Mattos Field, to the Gloucester School Committee for the proposed combined elementary school building.
An amendment was added which notes that if the vote on November 3 does not pass in favor of the school, the land will revert back to the city no later than Nov. 30.
Councilor-at-Large's John McCarthy and James O'Hara voted in opposition to the transfer.
The vote did not go through without input from the community.
A public hearing hosted on the online platform of Zoom Tuesday night garnered over 60 attendees who gave their anecdotes as to why they agree or disagree on the land transfer.
In addition to the numerous voices heard Tuesday night - such as educators, administrators, and residents - there were “quite a volume” of citizen letters sent to the city prior to the meeting.
City Clerk Joanne Senos detailed that those letters included 31 emails in favor, four emails requesting the City Council to wait for the November election, 13 emails in opposition, and one email from Patti Amaral.
“We would be here for three days if we read all of the letters,” City Council President Steve LeBlanc said.
Among those who spoke in favor were multiple educators at East Gloucester Elementary School who have experienced the drawbacks of an aging building.
For the 20 years that Ruth Flaherty has taught at East Gloucester Elementary School, the building has always needed repair.
“Over the years it has gotten much worse,” she noted.
“Aging” and “outdated” were two words repeatedly used to describe the East Gloucester Elementary School building by those in favor of the transfer.
A mother of three children, Leslie Friday attributes her daughter’s colds to the poor air quality and "stream" running in the basement in EGS.
In all, 16 people spoke in favor.
While some residents encouraged the Council to go ahead with the transfer, others are threatening legal action if they go forward with the project.
Patti Amaral, a woman who has been a consistent voice in the fight to - as she puts it - “save Mattos Field,” is preparing legal action, claiming that the city is withholding an approval it claims to have received from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA).
"We are going to find out, with assistance from a top legal team from Springfield, how is Gloucester exempting itself from all of the protections we own as citizens, and why is the EEA apparently looking the other way," Amaral was quoted in a release sent to the Times prior to the hearing. "If we can't get the basic approval documents, and they can't even commit to a fair and equal land swap, then what else could they [be] hiding? Is there more that the people don't know about?"
Amaral made a Public Records Request seeking a copy of the EEA's approval of the Mattos Field conversion to the School Department, and its replacement land at the East Gloucester Elementary School.
The release - sent by Amaral - explained that the city has not responded to "several of the items" included in the document's request and claims that the city has denied supplying some of the information due to "attorney-client privilege."
Denise Pascucci explained that they disagree with the land transfer because they feel that the land chosen is too small for the planned school project.
“We are trying to save some green space and save Mattos field,” she said.
Others in opposition agreed, explaining that the design approved by the Massachusetts School Building Authority is not sufficient for the new social distancing standards brought forth by DESE and urged the Council to wait on the transfer vote until after the November elections.
A parent and neighbor of EGS, Kailey Mione is concerned with the lack of green space at the new school as “students will be left with just a turfed area.”
Mary Ann Boucher believes that saving neighborhood elementary schools and open space is the best investment for education and for the city.
“Those in favor claim the same,” she said. “We disagree on the path on how to get there.”
Six people spoke in opposition to the land transfer.
If the vote leans in favor of the transfer, the city would be able "to transfer the care, custody and control of certain municipal land comprising approximately 2.7 +/- acres, known and numbered as 11 Webster St., which includes Mattos Field," to the School Committee.
In exchange for the use of Mattos and to ensure a no-net loss of conservation and recreation land, the School Committee would transfer approximately 2.8 acres, known 8 Davis St. which includes East Gloucester Elementary School, a portion of Maxwell Parsons Playground and the layouts of Davis Street Extension and Parsons Street to the city.
The land would then be placed under the protection of Article 97 of the state Constitution, to preserve it for municipal park and open space purposes.
The Department of Public Works would upgrade the softball field facilities and accommodations at 6 Green St. and 18A Beckford St. prior to the discontinuance of use of Mattos Field and the commencement of school construction.
The transfer of the Webster Street land will be contingent upon the transfer of land on Davis Street, and the transfer of land at Davis Street will be contingent upon the recording of a deed restriction on that land placing it under the protection of Article 97.
If construction, demolition or removal of any structures from the land on Webster Street does not commence within four years after the land transfers, the care, custody and control of that land will revert to the Department of Public Works to be placed under the protection of Article 97 and the care, custody and control of the land on Davis Street will revert back to the School Committee.
The City Council recently approved a $4.2 million loan authorization for ancillary costs for the proposed $66.7 million school building project. Of that number, $2 million was dedicated to the relocation of the ball field.