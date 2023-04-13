With some residents and property owners wanting more Gloucester-specific data on short-term rentals amid a proposal that would have limited these rentals in some cases to 120 days a year, the City Council voted to take the changes off the table, after a lengthy public hearing Tuesday night.
Residents and property owners said there might be an impact on long-term rentals and the availability of housing from online hosting websites or corporate investors, but they said there was not enough information to support the proposal.
Many who rent out rooms, summer homes or cottages were concerned about the proposed 120-day limit. But they were not entirely opposed to regulations.
Council Vice Chair and Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan motioned to send the rules back to its Ordinances and Administration subcommittee for more study. The vote was 7-2 in favor.
However, Councilor at-Large Tony Gross, who drafted the proposal, asked the changes be withdrawn without prejudice, something that would allow the rules to be brought back some time in the future.
“It’s a conversation that needed to be started,” Gross said.
Gross was concerned there was not enough time to put out a request for proposal and get a study funded before the next Ordinances and Administration subcommittee meeting. He was concerned about just hearing from the rental industry and wanted to hear more from independent voices on the matter.
The council voted 9-0 to withdraw his order.
West Gloucester resident Michelle Williams, general manager at Atlantic Vacation Homes, said the company takes the position that “fair and sensible regulations are in the best interest of everybody and we agree that the safety of the community and our guests is paramount.”
She said all Gloucester rentals, including short-term rentals, are already mandated to have a certificate of rental dwelling from the building inspector’s office.
“We are asking that the city does undertake an economic impact study,” she said, noting she has been speaking with Gross on the ordinance changes. “Having data that is very specific to Gloucester is going to help us a lot.”
Tourism is a major economic driver for the city, Williams said, chair of the board of Discover Gloucester, the official destination marketing organization for the city. Discover Gloucester has been working to extend the season in Gloucester. Limiting rentals to 120 days, which would mean the summer season, would undercut that goal.
“We are hoping to have some real data and a study done specifically around Cape Ann and the city of Gloucester and that will help us immensely to really understand the landscape here and not just guess and not make assumptions based on what’s happening in other parts of the country,” Williams said.
People rent out property for a variety of reasons, she said.
“There are a lot of personal stories around this and it’s much less about the sort of nameless, faceless corporate investors coming in and swooping up all the real estate,” she said.
Gross said the city lacks short-term rental rules.
“This leaves neighborhoods, local residents in those neighborhoods, and the people who are renting them at risk,” Gross said.
“The purpose of this is to make sure the health and safety of all involved is looked after,” Gross said.
Gross said there are concerns long-term housing stock could dry up and become short-term rentals through online hosting sites such as Airbnb. He cited statistics from national publications, including the Wall Street Journal, stating that in October 2022, short-term rental listings increased 23.3%.
Among the proposed rules, short-term rentals within a primary residence would have been allowed 365 days a year, but short-term rentals in non-primary homes could have only been rented for 120 days a year. Units registered with the state could have been grandfathered, and be exempt from the 120-day provision.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.