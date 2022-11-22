Gloucester Public Schools last week ordered Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley to stay away from Gloucester High, according to a statement from Superintendent Ben Lummis. But the reason for the order remains unknown.
“The Gloucester Public Schools, working with legal counsel, issued a no-trespass order to Jeff Worthley on Monday, November 14 for Gloucester High School,” Lummis’ statement reads. “While no student was ever in danger, I deemed this action in the best interests of the high school community. While I cannot say more about the particular circumstances, issuing a no-trespass order is a typical response for a school district to take in a situation like this one.”
The statement continues, “The School Department will have nothing further to say about this matter to respect the privacy of the individuals involved.”
At the same time, the City Council is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom “to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than professional competence, of an individual, or to discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual.”
“Unfortunately, my lawyer instructed me to have no comment at this time about this illegal process,” Worthley said Monday. “Otherwise, I wish I could present facts that completely exonerate me.”
The reasons for the schools’ no-trespass order and the City Council’s executive session are not spelled out in the statement or agenda, respectively.
But Worthley’s Gloucester attorney, Edward Pasquina Jr., said the executive session revolves around the subject of the no-trespass order against Worthley.
However, Pasquina said he has a conflict with the timing of the meeting, as he has to appear with a client before the Shellfish Advisory Commission on another matter. He said late Monday afternoon he plans to write a letter to City Council President Valerie Gilman asking for a continuance.
‘A complete surprise’“I’m asking for a more definitive statement,” Pasquina said about the presumptions that led to the no-trespass order. He said he and his client have had a “great discussion” about what may have prompted it. He said it appears to have stemmed from circumstances at the time Worthley was at the high school voting in the Nov. 8 election.
“Any action he had was well-intended,” Pasquina said. “And any action or intent he had was benign.”
Pasquina said he has only seen a draft of the no-trespass order.
“The language that was contained in the no-trespass order that I saw that was unsigned was nebulous and did not speak to any wrongdoing,” said Pasquina.
He said eventually he and his client will find out what led to the order, and that his client was surprised by it.
“He’s as bewildered as I am,” Pasquina said.
Pasquina said he’s asking the city’s general counsel, Suzanne Egan, for a more definitive statement.
“This came as a complete surprise to me since the superintendent didn’t ask for any information from me before he reached his conclusion,” Worthley said. “It’s clear no crime has been committed, no intent to commit a crime, and I’m completely blindsided by this.”
She added, “Student safety should be a top priority and since no crime was committed, no policy (was) violated and no inappropriate contact was made. I’m shocked that the superintendent reached this conclusion without contacting me. I’m committed to complete transparency.”
City mum on orderThrough the city’s public records request portal on Nov. 16, The Times sought a copy of the no-trespass order and correspondence between Egan and councilors.
The city’s online response was that the request is under review “not available for the general public to view.”
“The due date for your request may be later than usual because the office is closed on: November 24: Thanksgiving,” the response reads.
The City Council agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Zoom and it carries a “possible report of an executive session” at the end of the meeting.
Gilman said late last week she did not want to discuss publicly the reason for the executive session due to the need for confidentiality inherent in the process, to which she wanted to be true.
“I do not feel it’s fair for the process to discuss why we have this executive session,” she said. “It would be unfair for me to discuss the nature of the executive session.”
She said whoever is the subject of the closed meeting “has a right to be heard.”
