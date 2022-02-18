Gloucester’s residents are worried about density, traffic, parking, the environment and the lack of potential affordable housing in proposed zoning changes, city councilors say they told were during five ward meetings held during the past two weeks.
The zoning changes are meant to spur more housing by allowing conversions to two-family homes by right, and three-family conversions by right in the R-5 downtown zoning district; increased height allowances to 35 feet for one-, two- and three-family homes and multifamily homes in residential districts; and 45-foot-tall multifamily residences by right in the downtown, among others proposals. Some dimensional requirements would be relaxed.
On Wednesday evening, councilors meet to outline residents’ concerns ward by ward.
Ward 2: “So the Ward 2 meeting was a little rocky,” said Councilor Tracy O’Neil, whose ward encompasses much of the downtown. “So the general consensus from my ward is that we are going to be the hardest hit.”
“A big part of the feeling was that we were going to get most of the construction in the downtown area,” O’Neil said. She said residents asked what was driving the proposals and if it was coming from “the state level.” There is a feeling, she said, that the ward is congested enough. Residents were also concerned about a lack of architectural review and the proposed 45-foot height in the downtown, which may spur developers to ask to go even higher.
“If you give a moose a muffin, he’s going to ask for some milk to go with it,” O’Neil said.
Ward 5: “The theme was infrastructure for the 14 residents that spoke,” said City Council President Val Gilman who presented for Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, who was not present at Wednesday’s meeting. The West Gloucester ward meeting drew 60 attendees. Residents asked about water capacity and pressure, the taxpayers’ burden to repair private roads, septic capacity, trash and recycling capacity, and congestion on beach days. Two residents spoke in favor of the relaxed conversion requirements for single-family homes to two-family ones, she said.
Ward 1: Councilor Scott Memhard said the East Gloucester meeting ran for about 2 1/2 hours and had 70 attendees. “Of the 20-odd people that spoke, I would say that 95% were against some or all of the proposed measures and maybe 5 or 10% were in favor of some measures or in favor of all of them.” The majority of those from Eastern Point were concerned about the environmental impact, the effect of rising sea levels, and a change in the character of the neighborhood, “that two and three-families was not something that would be welcome or appropriate or help property values,” Memhard relayed.
Ward 4: Gilman, who represents Ward 4, said 101 residents attended the meeting in her ward and 21 spoke. “Fourteen of 21 were concerned about height by right, 35 feet by right,” Gilman said. Another person commented on the 45-foot height by right. Three residents did not believe the amendments supported affordable housing and would lead to the construction of large, expensive homes. One resident thought the zoning changes would bring down property values due to increased density and the loss of “view corridors.” Residents also had infrastructure and environmental concerns from a potential 2,000 new units in Gloucester over time. Some were concerned about the creation of additional short-term rentals.
Ward 3: Councilor At-Large Jason Grow spoke about what happened at the Ward 3 meeting as Councilor Frank Margiotta could not attend Wednesday’s meeting. Grow said 13 of 28 participants spoke. Residents had questions about infrastructure, parking and how many units the changes might produce. “There is concern about ‘They are coming’,” Grow said. “I don’t know who ‘they’ are. ‘We are being threatened from the outside,’ was a comment from one of the folks speaking,” Grow said.
Grow said questions are being submitted to city Planning Director Gregg Cademartori and that the City Council would not take up the matter at its next meeting, but that residents’ questions would be answered at the next Planning and Development Committee meeting. After that, the committee would have to decide on its recommendations to the council.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.