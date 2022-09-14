Members of Temple Ahavat Achim will reverse a holiday tradition, and in doing so help clean up Pavilion Beach this Sunday.
The day before, Saturday, Sept. 17, City Councilors Tracy O’Neil and Jeff Worthley have organized a litter cleanup event for downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. It will start at Burnham’s Field and branch out from there. Snacks, drinks, gloves and bags will be provided. Everyone is welcome for any amount of time they are able to help volunteer.
The Pavilion Beach cleanup will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 starting in front of the Beauport Hotel.
On Rosh Hashanah, Jews around the world participate in the ancient ritual of Tashlich, visiting a body of water and symbolically casting off the sins of the past year into the water to start the New Year with purity of heart. But this is not the only time humans cast their “sins” into the sea. Every year, approximately 6 million tons of human-made trash enter the water, posing health and safety hazards to marine life.
Therefore members of the temple are inviting the public to join them for a modern take on the Jewish tradition — Reverse Tashlich: a cleanup of Pavilion Beach.
Those attending are asked to bring a pair of gardening gloves (the temple will provide plastic ones) and shoes for beach walking.
Children must be accompanied by adults.
The temple will provide extra compostable and plastic bags.
The Reverse Tashlich is temple-wide event and part of Lappin Mitzvah Day. It will take place right after class on the opening day of The Sylvia Cohen Family Learning Project. Students will be served pizza, then will walk to the clean-up area together.
Those interested in participating in the temple’s cleanup effort may register at taagloucester.org.
Those with questions about the downtown cleanup may call Worthley at 978 836-0423.