Gloucester residents who have questions about proposed new regulations limiting residential development in floodplains should know the Planning and Development Committee of the City Council wants to hear them before it meets on Feb. 8.
The proposed regulations would prohibit new residential construction in so-called velocity or VE zones shown on FEMA floodplain maps, such as those along the ocean side of Atlantic Road along the Back Shore or lots sitting in VE zones in Magnolia.
“No new construction of a residential dwelling in these areas,” said Planning Director Gregg Cademartori during the Planning and Development Committee’s meeting on Jan. 18 as he outlined the proposed floodplain zoning rules. The rules would require a vote of the City Council before they are approved.
The proposed regulations would also prohibit increased lot coverage in velocity zones when it comes to alteration, expansion of existing residences, the repair of a substantially damaged structure or reconstruction of an existing structure.
In so-called AE zones — those areas that have a 1% chance of flooding each year and a 26% chance of doing so over the life of a 30-year-mortgage — new residential construction would have to conform to underlying zoning requirements and the lot coverage could not exceed 10% of the AE zone. Moving, altering or expanding existing dwellings could not increase lot coverage within the AE zone to be more than 10% of the AE zone.
The proposed rules take into account vulnerability to current and future flooding as a review criteria for approval of special permits and site plan reviews.
In December, the Planning Board submitted the proposed zoning changes to the City Council. Then on Jan. 5, after a public hearing, the board proposed revisions to the draft language submitted to the council in December, Cademartori said.
The three-member Planning and Development Committee of the City Council is now taking up the floodplain protection zoning. This committee will vote to send its recommendations to the full council with a public hearing scheduled for Feb. 14.
At its meeting Wednesday, the committee reviewed the proposal to replace outdated Lowlands zoning rules from the 1970s with a new Floodplain Overlay District and zoning amendments.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, chair of Planning and Development, said this meeting was for initial questions with a two-week break to give residents time to reach out to councilors with additional questions, at which time the subcommittee would make its recommendations and vote on them.
“It think we need a couple of weeks to digest this,” Grow said.
The need
Cademartori spoke about need for the new floodplain regulations for residential construction, and how the city is being proactive in following a state model in coming up with them.
“You’ll learn it’s actually required in order to be a community that participates in the National Flood Insurance Program and having property owners and business owners that are within the floodplain have the eligibility to obtain flood insurance,” he said.
Cademartori said the intent was not to set up a new special permitting process. “We are setting up a jurisdiction and then having these criteria kind of permeate in every way that we permit development projects.”
He pointed out that more than 20% of the seaport’s parcels are located in the FEMA 1%-chance flood zone.
“We do have a number of properties in the floodplain and when we do have extreme events, there’s damage,” Cademartori said. In 2019, there was more than $7 million in claims, the sixth highest in the state. He said it was valuable for Gloucester to be able to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program in the future.
Coastal communities such as Gloucester have areas of flood risk, he said, including more exposed VE zones that not only are prone to flooding but can see destructive waves greater than 3 feet high. Behind the velocity zones are so-called A zones that can flood and see waves less than 3 feet.
“Just thinking of the island portion of Gloucester as well as the Annisquam River, Magnolia, we have a mix of both of these types of zones and that’s really the focus of the ordinance,” Cademartori said.
The proposed zoning changes also take into account the future risk of flooding from potential sea level rise.
“This ordinance proposes that we also incorporate the use of that mapped 2.4-foot of additional sea level and the flood plain associated with it to identify areas that might be of future risk,” Cademartori said. The idea of creating a Future Flood Risk District is to get those proposing developments to think about how flooding might impact them.
Grow said if residents have questions, to forward them to him directly via email at jgrow@gloucester-ma.gov within the next week or so, so they can be forwarded to Cademartori. The questions would be addressed by the committee on Feb. 8.
