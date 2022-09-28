Those Zooming into the City Council meeting Tuesday night might have noticed the councilors wearing orange T-shirts of The Open Door food pantry on Emerson Avenue, with orange being the color of hunger awareness.
The councilors were doing so to highlight Hunger Action Month.
“So, we are all wearing orange tonight and recognizing Sarah Grow who works for The Open Door on the call,” said City Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4. “As food costs reach a 40-year-high and people continue to recover financially from the (COVID-19) pandemic, The Open Door and the city have partnered to raise hunger awareness. On Sept. 23, Mayor (Greg) Verga issued a proclamation naming this month as Hunger Action Month.”
Gilman added that in 2021, The Open Door connected 8,516 people from 4,176 families to 1.83 million pounds of food.
“The Open Door serves one in six Gloucester residents plus those who need a little extra help putting food on the table from local communities including Rockport, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester, Hamilton, Wenham, Topsfield, Boxford and Rowley,” Gilman said. She said a recent MassBudget report stated 21% of Gloucester residents and 27% of the city's children live in poverty.
Gilman said Hunger Action Month is observed annually nationwide in September to raise hunger awareness and to help spur action to reduce the impact of hunger in local communities. City Hall, Gilman said, was illuminated with orange lights every night last week.
“Our council is wearing orange tonight to support our city’s hunger awareness program and we as members of the council are grateful to the leadership of The Open Door under the leadership of Julie LaFontaine and all of the volunteers and staff who support our wonderful food pantry,” Gilman said.
Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan noted the pantry has grown exponentially over the past 10 years “to keep up with everything that is going on in the world and it has become a very important part of our community and our community towns that work with us.”
Councilor at-Large Jason Grown said he, of course, has a connection to The Open Door as his wife works there as director of development and advocacy and he is proud to witness what they do.
“But this is not your grandparents' food pantry or soup kitchen.” Grow said. The Open Door is a modern operation, he said, “amazingly outfitted with programs and opportunities to provide healthy food, healthy groceries, medically tailored groceries, meals, mobile markets."
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross said he has been fortunate to do volunteer shifts there and lauded the quality of its work and its services.
“Just think about it, over a million pounds of food in 365 days, that just staggers the imagination,” Gross said. “What they do there and the quality of people that work there is phenomenal.”
Like Grow, Gross suggested folks take a tour, see the pantry's new addition taking shape or volunteer for a shift.
“It’s something that I am proud to go into work every single day,” said Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta, who is The Open Door's mobile market coordinator and that there are many people who work there who are proud of what they do. “It’s just an amazing organization and something that I am truly proud to be a part of.”