Gloucester District Court Judge Michael Patten has ordered a Gloucester man held at Middleton Jail on $2,500 cash bail after he was arraigned Friday in his jail cell on a charge of receiving stolen property worth less than $1,200 in what police say was a theft of tools from a work truck on Blackburn Drive earlier in the week.
The man, Brett T. Lovasco, 24, no address listed, was arraigned in his jail cell due to being a security risk, Patten noted in a court document.
“Attempted to escape from police custody earlier this morning,” was among the reasons listed on a court document on reasons for ordering bail.
Other checked boxes on the form include his “record of convictions,” “present drug dependency,” “record of flight to avoid prosecution,” “failure to appear at a court proceeding to answer to an offense,” and his “status of being on bail pending adjudication of a prior charge.”
In August, Lovasco was arraigned on a charge of “fire negligence” for what court documents and police described at the time as reckless behavior in lighting a camp fire that spread on Poles Hill on the evening of July 31 that had to be extinguished by the Fire Department.
The next day, an extensive brush fire flared up on Poles Hill that involved a large firefighting effort and that kept flaring up for days.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, around 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Intershell Seafood at 9 Blackburn Drive for a report of a past break-in to a work truck, according to a police report. The owner had noticed that morning the lock on the truck’s roll-up door was broken and a large amount of tools and supplies were missing.
The truck owner said he noticed a suspicious red Nissan Rogue parked near his truck over the past three to four days. Police looked at security footage from 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, that showed a dark-colored Nissan pull up beside the truck with its headlights off. The footage showed two people going to the back of the work truck and it appeared they were carrying items from the truck and putting them in the back seat of the SUV.
At 1 a.m., one of the people got into the Nissan and pulled forward, the report said. The second person is shown waiting behind the work truck with his hands full of stolen items. They met on the other side of the truck and drove off.
A further review of the footage showed a vehicle matching the one in question parking next to the work truck from Friday to Monday. Police said the man fit the description of Lovasco while the woman appeared to be Heather Sonia, 33, of Gloucester. Police have found the two together in their interactions with them and the report says they are “known to be homeless and are suspected of living in the woods in the area.” Police conducted a vehicle search and found Sonia has a red Nissan Rogue registered in her name.
Police later located the Nissan Rogue at 1 Blackburn Drive and the owner of the work truck went there and was able to identify a radio box in the rear of the vehicle and a pair of vice grips on the passenger side floor. Police seized the SUV and had it towed to the Police Department’s garage. Police were granted a search warrant on the vehicle and found items matching those on a list provided of stolen items.
Police requested an arrest warrant for Lovasco and Sonia charging them with receiving stolen property.
On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., police went to the wooded area of Babson watershed off Dory Road and found the pair in their tent and arrested them on the straight arrest warrants against them.
Lovasco is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 25.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.