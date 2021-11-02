After the departure of the beloved Sheree’s Corner Cafe, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was little hope that another breakfast place would be coming to Magnolia anytime soon.
But there is some happy news.
Lanesville couple Aaron and Miraj Budak are opening up Happy Humpback Cafe at 2 Lexington Ave. in Magnolia, where they are eager to bring delicious breakfast and lunch options to the seaside community.
“We are psyched,” Aaron said.
As the two were trying to figure out where they wanted to settle down and have a family, Gloucester seemed like the perfect place. Then, when they decided to launch into their own businesses, the location seemed like a no brainer.
When they decided to pick up the open real estate in Magnolia, the couple was attracted to the location, the fact that the building had most of the equipment already, and a reasonable landlord.
Aaron Budak said he has worked in restaurants for more than 15 years. He noted that he is friends with Neal Maver, owner of Oak to Ember downtown, and took over for Maver at Tonno Gloucester when he had moved to that restaurant’s Wakefield location.
Most recently, he has worked as a sous chef at Beauport Hotel.
The Happy Humpback will serve breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, clam cakes, eggs, vegetarian and gluten-free options, coffee, tea, soups, salads, sandwiches ... the list goes on and on.
With all of the variety, Aaron Budak emphasized that they are working to “accommodate as many people with fresh ingredients and what they want.”
The cafe’s coffee will be sourced by Karma Coffee, a company that ethically sources all of its beans from select growers worldwide then carefully roasts them in small batches.
The cafe’s name, which makes many people giggle, Aaron Budak admitted, was inspired by the couples’ desire for a bright and welcoming environment.
At their home in Lanesville, he said, they can sometimes see whales in the water.
“It is just so cool and I can’t believe that is where I live,” he said.
Thus, Happy Humpback.
Just the other day, Budak said he was out on the patio and met many people who walked by the cafe and shared their excitement of the potential new use of the space.
He added that he is been working to get to know the community more and had a great time meeting people at Magtoberfest.
The new cafe hopes to be open by mid-November, but the Budaks are expecting a few delays related to the difficulty of finding purveyors due to impacts of the pandemic.
“Right now that we are working as hard as we can to get open,” Aaron Budak said. “We have really enjoyed our time meeting the community and their excitement makes us happy to bring something that people want.”
