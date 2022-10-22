Court agrees to expedite fishermen's case against whale rule

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal appeals court agreed to expedite a lawsuit by fishermen over new rules intended to protect rare whales.
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing a judge’s rejection of the lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The fishermen asked for the court to expedite the case, and the court agreed to do so on Tuesday.
The lobster fishermen sued the National Marine Fisheries Service to try to stop the regulators from placing the new restrictions on fishing. They appealed after a judge denied their request last month.
The fishermen contend the new restrictions are a major threat to the economic health of the industry and that their appeal should be considered swiftly.
Earlier this month, the group said it has hired Paul Clement, who served as U.S. solicitor general from 2004 to 2008, to represent it in the case. Clement has said the new fishing restrictions have pushed the industry to the brink of collapse and that case could be ultimately headed for the Supreme Court.
The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales. The whales number less than 340 and are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.
Environmental groups have long pushed for stronger protections for the right whales, which were devastated generations ago during the commercial whaling era. The groups have made their own case in court that the federal government should be doing more to protect the whales.
The U.S. lobster fishery is based mostly in Maine and Massachusetts, which lands 93% of catch, though lobsters also come to the docks elsewhere in New England and in New York and New Jersey. U.S. lobsters were worth a record figure of more than $900 million at the docks last year.
Massachusetts is the second largest lander of lobster in the country, according to federal fishery regulators. Maine is first. Gloucester is In Massachusetts’ top port in terms of annual lobster landings with around 50 million pounds valued at roughly $60 million.
Material from Patrick Whittle of the Associated Press makes up the majority of this report.