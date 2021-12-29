Brayan Veras, 26, of Boston, with the Army National Guard 125th Quartermasters in Rehoboth and Diamond Rodriguez, 21, of Hartford, Conn., with the Air Force National Guard 104th Fighter Wing out of Westfield, are among National Guard troops assigned to various hospitals to help out during the latest COVID-19 surge. Veras and Rodriguez were training at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester on Tuesday.