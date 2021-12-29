Figures from the Gloucester Board of Health show nearly 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the city during a six-day stretch leading up to and just after Christmas.
As a sign of the pandemic’s once-again tightening grip, two members of the Massachusetts National Guard this week were training at Addison Gilbert Hospital to assist staff in nonclinical roles.
Meanwhile, Mayor-elect Greg Verga announced scaled-back plans for his New Year’s inauguration as a precaution due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday afternoon, Brayan Veras, 26, of Boston, a member of the 125th Quartermaster Company of the Massachusetts Army National Guard based in Rehoboth, and Diamond Rodriguez, 21, of Hartford, Connecticut, a member of the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in Westfield, were busy training at the hospital on Washington Street.
The pair are part of an activation a few days before Christmas by Gov. Charlie Baker of up to 500 members of the National Guard to provide staffing help to acute care hospitals and ambulance services across the state amid a surge in COVID-19 cases this month. A hospital spokesperson said in general, National Guard members will fulfill various roles in the hospital such as patient observation, security support, in-hospital transport and food service/tray delivery support.
From Dec. 20 to 26, the city’s health director said there were 271 new cases of COVID-19. This case number is from a six-day period, instead of the usual three-day reporting time. The city reported 184 new cases from Dec. 16 to 20, 81 from Dec. 13 to 15, and 70 from Dec. 9 to 12, according to numbers provided by Health Director Max Schenk.
As far as active cases go, the city had 482 active cases from Dec. 20 to 26. That’s up from 228 from Dec. 16 to 20; 144, from Dec. 13 to 15; and 115 from Dec. 9 to 12.
New hospitalizations dipped but are going back up. There were 10 from Dec. 9 to 12. That number dropped to four the following week, two the week after that and six from Dec. 20 to 26.
The city saw two deaths from COVID-19 in the latest reporting period, down from four the week before, one the week before that and none from Dec. 9 to 12.
The city’s 14-day percent positivity rate, measured from Dec. 5 to 18 and reported on Dec. 23 was 9.64%, down slightly from 9.91% previously. About 81% of Gloucester residents eligible to do so are fully vaccinated. Rising cases among students and staff led to the closure of Beeman Elementary School a few days before winter break.
Verga, in an announcement on the scaled back inaugural plans, characterized it as a way to help keep the public safe. The decision was made after a review of neighboring cities’ revised plans and took into account occupancy guidelines for Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall.
There will be socially distanced seating, and masks are required to be worn except by those speaking. Only those elected officials being inaugurated along with immediate family and other ceremony participants will be permitted to attend in person. The ceremony will be broadcast live on 1623 Studios’ Facebook page and on local cable access TV on Channel 12.
“Scaling back inauguration day is a great disappointment to me personally and, I am sure, to all of those incoming members of the City Council and School Committee,” said Verga in a statement. “Even so, it is our job to lead and we must lead by example. I believe if we all stick to the new event guidelines, we can allow close family members to share in the celebration while still staying safe.”
Verga has also suspended planned, post-inaugural festivities.
“Like everybody, my family and I have grown tired of the ongoing pandemic and the challenges it creates,” he said. “This community has come together in remarkable ways to face this adversity thus far, and we will continue to work together through these next two years as we battle new variants and work toward economic recovery. I wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year.”
On Tuesday, Marblehead was among the latest local towns to impose a face covering mandate in all indoor public spaces. Manchester is reinstating a mask mandate on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the Gloucester Board of Health rejected an indoor mask mandate. The city has one for public school and municipal buildings.
“Am I personally going to mandate it, no,” said outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, during an interview last week. “I’m not going to mandate any masks. I have two weeks, not even two weeks but I’m not mandating masks for all inside or everything else.”
Verga, on Tuesday, said it’s not his call.
“I don’t feel it’s appropriate for me to weigh in on the city’s approach to public health at this time since I am not currently the mayor,” he said.
