The number of cases of coronavirus in Gloucester has stayed consistently in the 60s for the past couple of weeks.
The latest data provided to the Times showed that as Tuesday, Nov. 14, Gloucester has 63 active cases, with two hospitalizations related to COVID-19. There is a 2.71% positivity rate. The city’s case count since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,464.
“We are holding our breath to see what the landscape looks like after the Thanksgiving holiday,” interim Public Health Director Max Schenk told the Times on Tuesday.
According to the city’s website, 1,990 COVID-19 tests were administered in the last two weeks.
As of Nov. 9, 77% of residents are fully vaccinated, but the rate was 81% before 5- to 11-year-olds became eligible for the vaccines. The state rate of those fully vaccinated among those eligible is 79%.
Rockport has a case count of 387, with 30 active cases, according to data current as of Monday, Nov. 22, as published on the town website. Of the 18 cases in the last two weeks, 10 are among people younger than 20, six among 20- to 39-year-olds, eight among 40- to 59-year-olds, and three in those 60 or older.
As of Nov. 18, the rate of Rockporters who have received at least one dose of vaccine per capita is 93%, while it is 83% for fully vaccinated individuals per capita.
Twenty-four Rockport residents have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Essex, as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, there were 18 active cases of COVID-19 in town, according details posted on the town website by the Essex Board of Health, and a cumulative case count of 288, 200 contracted since Jan. 1. There were 10 cases in October, when 72% of townspeople were fully vaccinated.
Manchester had 13 active cases on Nov. 18, and a cumulative case count of 304, up from 290 on Nov. 11. Among Manchester residents ages 5 and up, 78% are fully vaccinated, while 46% of children age 5 to 11 have received one dose of vaccine.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative has been urging local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 2 to 6 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine for children and adults.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. (No clinic will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24.) Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. (No clinic on Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day.) First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Fridays: Special pediatric clinic for children ages 5 to 12 at Essex Town Hall Auditorium, 30 Martin St., from 3 to 5 p.m. (No clinic will be held on Friday, Nov. 26.) Only Pfizer doses will be available. Masks must be worn. A parent or guardian must accompany their child. A children’s movie will be shown in waiting area. Children will be offered a lollipop treat at end of waiting period.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon. (No clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27.) Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Pediatric clinic for children ages 5 to 12 only at Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, 2 to 5 p.m. Masks must be worn. A parent or guardian must accompany their child. A movie will be shown, therapy dogs will be on hand, and lollipop treats given at the end of the wait period.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.