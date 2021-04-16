Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.