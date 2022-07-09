ROCKPORT — The Creative Community is back to in-person “paint outs” with a plan to gather together this summer at scenic spots to enjoy the artistic process in the company of others.
Rockport artist Heidi Caswell Zander, who founded these informal gatherings, said she wanted to create a forum for creative folks to meet and pursue their art-making.
It began in the winter of 2015 with eight participants and grew to a twice weekly get-together with more than 80 participants.
“From this humble gathering, the seeds of creating together as a community were sewn. The group has grown. Friendships formed, ideas were shared, and inspirations absorbed,” said Zander.
The pandemic, however, made its impact, sending the artists to a virtual platform.
“But still there was inspiring and productive screen time together and it really did help participants thrive during the dark times of winter and isolation,” she said. “And this spring, we began meeting again in person, and more gatherings will continue this summer at outdoor locations.”
Over the years, participants have included Cape Ann residents as well as artists driving in from New Hampshire, Reading, Saugus, Peabody, North Andover, Newburyport, among other places. During the pandemic, through Zoom, other artists joined in from as far away as California and Florida.
“This ongoing community has brought together a broad mix of participants that typically would not get to know one another, resulting in new friends and fresh inspiration,” Zander said.
Those attending represent a range in ages, mediums and experience. All gatherings are free, and without instruction, though participants support one another with suggestions and share tips.
Zander said the main criteria to join in is a passion for artistic achievement and being kind and supportive to one another.
As a child on Bearskin Neck in Rockport, Zander said she benefited from the inclusivity of the many established Cape Ann artists and she later wanted to provide a similar experience for both newcomers and seasoned artists to inspire and support each other.
A sampling of member artworks can be viewed on the “Creative Community” Facebook page. If someone is interested in receiving more information about future gatherings, send an email with your name and contact information to c2creativecommunity@gmail.com.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.