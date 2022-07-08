With the warm summer weather finally here, families looking to cool off should steer clear of the creek at Good Harbor Beach, which has been closed due to high levels of bacteria found in recent testing.
The water off the beach is safe for swimming. Only the creek is off limits, according to city officials.
The Board of Health ordered the creek closed to swimming indefinitely on June 9 after the creek tested for high levels of enterococci following a storm event, said Assistant Health Director Rachael Belisle-Toler. She has been the point person on a project to locate the sources of contamination in the creek water and find a solution to the problem.
The state’s safe limit for enterococci, a type of bacteria which thrives in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, is 104 colony forming units per 100 milliliters. In June 2021, routine seasonal testing showed 1,200 cfu/100 ml in the creek, which caused health officials to close the creek to swimming indefinitely. It was the highest level the city had recorded up until then. Historically high levels were also recorded in October at more than 2,000 cfu/100 ml.
Testing after a recent rainfall showed more than 14,000 cfu/100 ml which Belisle-Toler said was “off the charts.”
The levels were high enough to warrant the closure of the creek. Belisle-Toler said the city has put a pause on weekly testing at the creek until it determines the cause and fixes it. The creek will remain closed until then. The city is in the midst of an engineering study to figure out the pollution source.
She said a high-volume, short-term duration rainfall is needed to do testing in three locations at the creek that will either confirm or disprove theories of the cause.
“We are closing in,” she said of the cause, which might be related to a problem with sewer infrastructure. Investigators have also looked into whether the contamination is the result of animal activity.
“We are confident that human waste is at least partially influencing these numbers,” Belisle-Toler said. Septic systems have been ruled out as a possible cause.
According to minutes of a City Council meeting on May 24, Belisle-Toler said there are three possibilities as to what the pollution might be, an infrastructure problem that was fixed with routine repairs in the winter that is no longer affecting the creek, animal activity and an “infrastructural issue that is ongoing” such as a compromised sewer line. She said at the time there were some abnormalities in two sewer lines that were a cause for concern and that sewer lines were likely a contributing factor.
Earlier this year, the City Council approved $120,000 to hire the engineering firm of Woodard and Curran to find the source of bacterial contamination, and the firm has been investigating sewer lines in the creek’s vicinityto try and pinpoint a source, including snaking cameras into pipes.
Belisle-Toler said decades of testing data have shown that levels in the creek have spiked in the past, “but nowhere to this degree, not even close.”
