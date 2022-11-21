ROCKPORT — Crews battled an 81-acre, three-alarm brush fire Monday in the vicinity of Johnson's Quarry off Johnson Road and Pigeon Hill Street.
Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alerts announced the brush fire was on Johnson Road inside of Johnson’s Quarry with state forestry crews and mutual aid companies on scene.
The fire appeared to be contained by about 2:45 p.m.
The fire appeared to burn 81 acres based on estimates by State Police who did a flyover early Monday, said Andrew Regan, District 5 fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. He said district fire groups 1, 3 and 6 of the Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control were called out at 7:30 a.m.
Rockport crews were assisted by mutual aid crews from Gloucester, Beverly, Wenham, Essex, and Hamilton, which provided station coverage.
