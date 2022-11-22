ROCKPORT — Crews battled a 96-acre, three-alarm brush fire Monday in the vicinity of Johnson’s Quarry off Johnson Road and Pigeon Hill Street.
Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alerts announced the brush fire was on Johnson Road inside of Johnson’s Quarry with state forestry crews and mutual aid companies on scene.
The fire appeared to be contained by about 2:45 p.m.
“Looks like we are packing up and heading out,” said Rockport Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro at the time about the desire to get out of the woods before sunset after which temperatures would drop. He said there were a lot of crews and a lot of cooperation in fighting the fire.
The fire appeared to have burned 81 acres based on estimates by State Police who did a flyover Monday morning, said Andrew Regan, District 5 fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. He said district fire groups 1, 3 and 6 of the Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control were called out at 7:30 a.m.
By the afternoon, the fire had spread over approximately 96 acres, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said he was told by the fire forest warden.
Rockport’s water ban remains in place, but Vieira said the fire did not have a major impact on the water supply, adding any greater-than-normal use is of concern. “We would remind residents that restrictions remain in place and all are asked to conserve water both indoors and outdoors,” he said.
Frontierro said the points of attack for the brush fire were off Johnson Road, Squam Hill Road and Lindy Lane.
He said crews did not find the source, and that there were perhaps three or four separate fires going at one time. He could not say if the fires were started by those living homeless out in the woods, but he was shown a photo of a campsite with a burnt tarp and a couple of grills. Frontierro said officials were not sure if that was a fresh campsite or not.
When asked if any houses were threatened, Frontierro said, “not seriously.” He said the call for the fire came in at 6:45 a.m., but the blaze was not traveling fast.
Frontierro said the difference between a fire at this time of year and the Woodland Acres fire during the summer is that fire doesn’t travel as far and does not burn into the ground as it does in warmer weather. The brush fire burned on the surface, consuming dead leaves. So while the fire covered a greater area, “once it’s out, it’s out.”
While it was 22-degrees Fahrenheit when crews showed up, once the sun came up, temperatures rose above freezing, so they did not have to deal with the issue of pumps freezing, Frontierro added.
Rockport crews were assisted by mutual aid crews from Gloucester, Beverly, Wenham, Essex, and Hamilton, which provided station coverage.
“We are grateful to our emergency services members for their hard work today,” Vieira said Monday night via email. “We also thank MA State Forest Fire Control and the many mutual aid departments that responded to assist.”
Staff photographer Paul Bilodeau contributed to this report.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.