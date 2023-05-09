A smoky brush fire that could be seen during the evening commute on Monday along the Route 128 Extension heading south, charred about 2 acres, fire Chief Eric Smith said Tuesday.
The fire was located on city land in the vicinity of the Babson Water Facility on Russell Avenue, the Babson Reservoir and the train tracks.
The fire was reported around 5:50 p.m., Smith said. It was knocked down around 6:22 p.m., according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. Crews then spent time wetting down hot spots.
Smith said the likely cause “was a campfire from folks out in the woods.” Police also responded to the scene to look for any evidence about the cause of the fire, Smith said.
The fire was difficult to fight because there were no hydrants nearby. Photos from the scene show firefighters shooting water pumped from fire trucks through the chain-link fence along the highway. A Gloucester police officer could also be seen using bolt cutters to cut a hole in the fencing, while a firefighter tossed a hose line over the fence to get it to firefighters on the other side.
Traffic was down to one lane for a time.
Smith said they were fortunate “it didn’t get any bigger than a couple of acres.” He said it was also fortunate the fire broke out when it was still light out, because it can be dangerous for firefighters to chase a brush fire in the dark in the woods.
The initial call was for Engine 1, Ladder 1, Rescue 3, Engine 2, Engine 3, Rescue 2, Car 3 (the incident commander), and Forestry 1. The larger than usual initial response was due to the difficulty of bringing water to the area. The Essex Fire Department also sent its tanker to the scene to help with water supply.
