It’s been 15 days and counting since the Poles Hill brush fire broke out on the morning of Aug. 1, eventually burning about 20 acres over the course of a little more than two weeks.
Signs that the fire is still smoldering in roots in the parched earth and requiring a response from the Gloucester Fire Department could be seen Monday afternoon in the Wheeler’s Point neighborhood. There, hose lines were stretched along one side of Riverview Road and pools of water were visible at the intersection of Washington and Wheeler streets. The fire is still smoldering even after aerial helicopter water drops were performed by the Massachusetts Army National Guard on Aug. 3 and 4.
“Unfortunately, as we stated previously, this thing is going to continue,” fire Chief Eric Smith said. As hot spots crop up, crews work to put them out. That was the case on Monday morning when fire broken out behind the tree line of 326 Washington St.
“The flare-up off Washington Street was called in by the homeowner,” Smith said. “Deputy Tom LoGrande was actually up there working a hot spot with his personnel in another location.”
Multiple areas needed their attention at that time, Smith said.
The problem is the fire is undetectable underground, even when using a thermal imaging camera. The fire is smoldering in root systems of dead or dying plants, until it generates enough heat to work its way to the surface and cause a fire to break out.
So far, Smith said the Fire Department has not had to evacuate any homes, though police have assisted a few people who decided to “self-evacuate” and some who have left because the smoke has bothered them. But at no point, he said, has there been life-threatening or structural issues from the brush fire.
“Smoke is something that is an issue for a lot of folks,” Smith said. It will take several days of soaking rain to put out the brush fire once and for all. He described the soil on the hill as “like a dust bowl.”
He said crews will continue to go up and check for hot spots. A crew from fire headquarters and West Gloucester responded to Monday morning’s flare-up.
Contrary to calls by some, Smith said he would recommend against closing Poles Hill to the public. Those walking the trails are the Fire Department’s eyes as to where the fire breaks out. They are integral to patrolling the brush fire — so long as they are not smoking or lighting campfires, he said.
“They are helping us manage the problem,” he said. He said two days ago, a resident walking on the hill found a hot spot had flared up and alerted the Fire Department to extinguish it. He said residents who see a flare-up should call the Fire Department.
