BOSTON — Opponents of high-stakes testing in public schools are making a renewed push to scrap the MCAS exams, arguing that the decades-old assessments are exacerbating racial and other inequalities.
Several proposals heard by the Legislature’s Education Committee on Monday seek to eliminate the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System as the state’s benchmark test for students in the third through eighth grades.
One proposal, filed by Sen. Joanne Comerford, D-Northampton, would also end a requirement tying high school diplomas to the MCAS exam taken by 10th graders.
Commerford said the state needs a system to assess if students are learning, but “a single test shouldn’t determine if a student graduates from high school.”
She said the exams are holding back minority and special needs students.
“This is a test that disproportionately fails our most vulnerable and at-risk students,” she told the panel. “We need to bring an end to punitive high-stakes testing.”
She pointed out that Massachusetts has become an outlier as one of only 11 states that require students to pass a test to graduate from high school.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, which has long sought to ease testing requirements, is among labor unions backing plans to eliminate the MCAS.
Merrie Najimy, the union’s president, argues that the MCAS testing system, which was developed by state education officials in response to the Education Reform Act of 1993, is “rooted in white supremacy.”
“The question of MCAS is one of racial inequality and justice,” Najimy told the committee. “MCAS scores mostly measure the impact of structural racism in the form of underfunding of public education, public health and housing, food and income security — conditions that students bring to their learning environment.”
She said the state has some of the largest gaps in achievement by race, income, language and disability in the nation.
Lisa Guisbond, executive director of Citizens for Public Schools, said it’s time for the state to “reimagine” student assessment.
“In more than two decades, the high-stakes MCAS has not closed achievement gaps, measures only a small portion of the skills needed in the 21 century, and takes too much time away from instruction,” she told the panel.
If the legislation passes, the state would need a waiver from federal testing and reporting requirements.
Gov. Charlie Baker received such a waiver to cancel the graduation tests last year after closing schools to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Each year more than 70,000 students take the MCAS, the benchmark standardized test in Massachusetts for nearly 30 years. Students in the 10th grade are required to pass the math, English and science exams to graduate high school.
The tests are also designed to identify underperforming schools and districts as candidates for state intervention.
Several years ago state education officials reworked the MCAS to align the exams with federal education standards known as Common Core, after a brief experiment with a different academic assessment system, called PARCC.
Earlier this year, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to ease MCAS graduation requirements for the class of 2022 amid pandemic-related disruptions. The move allowed students to qualify for graduation by passing relevant English and math courses.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley is expected ask the state board on Tuesday to extend the interim graduation requirements for science, technology and engineering until the class of 2025, citing ongoing pandemic-related disruptions.
On Monday, Baker defended MCAS and subsequent education reforms he says have made Massachusetts schools the envy of the nation. He said he plans to be “aggressive” in upholding the state’s use of testing and other diagnostic tools.
“People can say they don’t like MCAS one way or another, but the simple truth is MCAS ... was an enormous success,” he told reporters. “It gave Massachusetts what most people consider to be some of the best schools in the country and had a positive and significant impact on kids in underperforming school districts.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.