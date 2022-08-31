A video on Facebook showing a white car having to steer clear of an inbound commuter rail train at the Washington Street train gates near Exchange Street at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, has renewed concerns about the crossing’s safety.
Incidents described on social media include gates coming down suddenly after going up when the inbound train stops at the Gloucester station, sometimes hitting cars or trapping them between an oncoming train and the gate; or the gates coming down suddenly as an outbound train leaves the station for Rockport, heading away from the grade crossing.
In light of this and concerns from July, three councilors have called a special meeting for Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. to determine if an emergency exists and if they decide it does, what action to request.
On Tuesday, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Mayor Greg Verga outlined a letter from the MBTA to Tarr on efforts “to change the crossing operations so that the crossing gates stay down for the duration of when a train is at the platform until the train clears the crossing, a significantly longer period than the current design.”
The gates had been programmed to go back up when the train stops at the Gloucester station, to allow traffic to flow. They were designed to close as the train moved from the station toward the crossing. Now they will stay down until the train clears.
Tarr and Verga said Tuesday they were responding to an email over the weekend with concerns from retired fire Deputy Chief Stephen Aiello and reached out to the MBTA.
Tarr said the T responded Monday that it was going to analyze the situation “and come up with appropriate immediate steps.”
“The MBTA is reviewing the performance of the crossings” from data maintained at the gates, Tarr said.
“They are going to take some measures to ensure the gates stay down the entire time the train is at the station,” he added.
Tarr described a phenomenon called a “tail ring.” This involves the the gates coming down again as a train pulls out of the Gloucester station heading to Rockport away from the Washington Street crossing. Tarr said when the train leaves the station, the brakes are released, and it rolls backwards slightly, triggering the system to lower the gates.
“The gates will now be maintained in the position, the down position, until after the train leaves the station,” Tarr said. The MBTA said crossing data identified a tail ring on July 15. Signal maintainers implemented a correction that has reduced them.
Verga said most likely the tradeoff will be a traffic impact, which he said the city will monitor.
Concerns about the crossing began shortly after trains returned to Gloucester in May with the reconstruction of the Annisquam River drawbridge, which closed unexpectedly in April 2020. In July, Aiello, the retired deputy fire chief, posted about the gates dropping on his wife’s car. This triggered others to comment about similar situations, and Aiello brought his concerns to city officials and the MBTA.
Councilor At-Large Jeff Worthley has compiled a list of similar incidents from Facebook posts, and the council sent questions about the gates through Verga’s office to state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, and Tarr for MBTA officials to answer.
Wednesday’s special meeting on Zoom was called by Worthley, Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil and Councilor at-Large James O’Hara.
Worthley said he would like to see a police officer or flag person at the crossing to watch the gates, help direct traffic and alleviate concerns.
“The public deserves to know things are being worked on,” he said.
City Council President Valerie Gilman said councilors have to determine if there is an emergency. If six vote that one exists, they would have to determine what their resolution might call for. She said councilors will get an update on where things stand.
In addition, the city is asking residents to first report any incidents at the crossing immediately to the MBTA at 800-522-8236 and to the Gloucester Police Department.
