It was bright and brisk Saturday for the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Safety Day and Mayor Greg Verga came prepared for his stint in the dunk tank.
His honor borrowed a wetsuit and donned his Mayor McCheese shirt and Marvel Comics swim trunks for his dunking.
“It was worth it to help raise money for the GHS weight room named after one of my favorite teachers — Greg Swinson,” Verga posted on Facebook.
While the Community Safety Day was a free event, it also a fundraiser with any and all donations being put toward the Gloucester High School Fitness Center Rehabilitation Project in honor of teacher and football coach Greg Swinson who died in 2019.
Besides Verga, several other officials showed they could take a good dunking, among them Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill. Verga and former City Councilor John McCarthy threw good pitches and sent her into the drink.
The event also featured vehicles and equipment, fire trucks and ambulances, police motorcycles, horses and comfort dogs, and personnel from first-responder agencies from all over the Commonwealth.
Gloucester police Lt. “Dancing Dave” Quinn performed a number with the State Police Bomb Unit’s dog-like robot Rosco. Many children in attendance followed suit. Other children climbed into the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s tank-like safety vehicle.
There were also tours of Coast Guard Station Gloucester, music, food vendors, kids games, raffles and prizes, and a landing of a State Police helicopter, and a seatbelt rollover simulator.
The event began in 2018 but went on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.