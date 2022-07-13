In the four months since she moved to Gloucester, Tess McColgan — the recently installed new executive director of Discover Gloucester — has been discovering the city.
And she loves it.
“Gloucester is rich with stories,” says the former Plum Island resident. “It’s always something. It could just be about a bird or a boat. But there’s always a story, everyone has one.”
Gloucester is also rich with art and culture. “It’s the only city in Massachusetts with two cultural districts — Rocky Neck and Harbortown — and that duality has led to a lot of creative innovation,” notes McColgan. One of which is Culture Splash, a summer series of events that connect the two districts, capturing Gloucester’s creative spirit.
This year’s Culture Splash marks McColgan’s inaugural debut, and its line-up includes the likes of Gloucester Writers Center’s “Poetry and Paddle Boards,” water painting at Rocky Neck’s Imagine gallery, “Chance and Circumstance” at Rocky Neck Art Colony, live drumming by Mamadou Diop in Rocky Neck’s waterside park, and plein air painting with award-winning artist John Caggiano. and everything is free.
Running Thursdays through August, Culture Splash 2.0 follows the successful model established by former Discover Gloucester Executive Director Elizabeth Carey, who McColgan credits with paving the way for the series to succeed again in 2022.
McColgan also credits Carey, along with the organization’s board members, with giving her a seamless transition with the freedom to add her own “signature” events to a packed schedule. McColgan comes to Gloucester with a history of “Main Street urban planning” in Boston, including work with Roslyndale Village Main Street, specializing in developing neighborhoods.
“My job there was very cool,” she says, “but it didn’t include art, which is a passion of mine.” Discover Gloucester, launched in 2016, has evolved into the premier marketing arm of Gloucester as a destination city, of which cultural tourism is a huge part. So McColgan has, she says, splashed down in the right job.
Each Thursday’s Culture Splash begins at 4 p.m., when the harbor water shuttle is free, and both the events and shuttle run until 8 p.m.
The shuttle, courtesy of Cape Ann Harbor Tours, covers a 30-minute loop of multiple sites in Gloucester’s Rocky Neck and Harbortown cultural districts, and is a treat in and of itself, says McColgan. “It’s a hop-on, hop-off” harbor experience with views painted by countless artists — many famous — over the decades.
This Thursday evening begins at the Cape Ann Museum, 22 Pleasant St., with Jambalaya Horns playing to a crowd in the museum’s leafy courtyard from 5:30 to to 7, while around the corner at Art Haven, kids are welcome for plein air painting.
Cape Ann Museum plays a key role in Culture Splash. So too do other destinations on the Culture Splash map — the North Shore Art Association, the nearby Gloucester Writers Center, Rocky Neck’s dockside art galleries, and the many galleries of downtown Gloucester’s Harbortown cultural district.
At last count, there were some 40 destinations in all, offering a range of varied events.
For a complete schedule of Culture Splash events, and information on everything else Discover Gloucester offers, visit DiscoverGloucester.com.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.