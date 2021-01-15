DA: Fatal shooting by trooper at Newbury gas station was justified

NEWBURY — A report by the Plymouth District Attorney's Office this week says the fatal shooting of a Dracut man by a state police trooper at a Byfield gas station last February was justified.
Thomas C. Murray, 31, was shot to death by Trooper Steve Buccheri on Feb. 16, at the A.L. Prime gas station off Interstate 95 in Byfield.
"Based upon the facts presented, the case law pertaining to the use of deadly force necessary to defend oneself or others, and the independent evaluation of a Certified Force Science Analyst, our office has determined that the force used by Trooper Buccheri in this incident was appropriate and lawful," the DA's Office report reads.
The analyst concluded that Buccheri reasonably believed Murray constituted a lethal threat to himself and others. The report also said an autopsy showed Murray had high levels of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system.
Because the shooting occurred in Essex County and Buccheri worked at the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the investigation was transferred to Plymouth County to avoid any conflict of interest.
Police said Murray was responsible for a string of carjackings in the days leading up to the fatal confrontation and was driving a BMW SUV he stole at knifepoint from a Nashua, New Hampshire, dealership when he pulled into the gas station.
A GPS device inside the BMW alerted Buccheri that it was parked at the gas station. When Buccheri arrived he saw the BMW at the gas pumps. Around the same time, two Newbury police officers, Sgt. Steven Jenkins and Officer Brad Dicenzo, arrived in a single cruiser. Buccheri parked his cruiser behind the BMW while the Newbury cruiser blocked Murray's escape from the front.
"The police officers observed Murray with his eyes closed and his head back in the seat. Trooper Buccheri exited his cruiser and gave verbal commands for Murray to show his hands and shut the vehicle off," the report says. "Murray immediately put the truck into gear and attempted to go around the Newbury police cruiser, but instead collided with the cruiser, being operated by Sgt. Jenkins. Murray continued to hit the accelerator and the BMW lurched forward, struck a dumpster and narrowly missed propane tanks stored against a fence bordering a nearby home."
Buccheri again ordered Murray out of the car, at times kicking at the door and trying to open them, only for Murray to exclaim twice he was armed.
"At this point, Trooper Buccheri heard a Newbury police officer yell, 'he has a gun!'" the report says.
Buccheri drew his handgun, identified himself as a state trooper and ordered Murray to surrender, but "Murray continued to keep his foot on the truck’s accelerator."
"In response, Trooper Buccheri fired his service weapon once. Murray was struck in the shoulder and the BMW stopped moving," the report reads.
While waiting for an ambulance, the officers tried life saving techniques on Murray. Murray was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital where he was pronounced dead.