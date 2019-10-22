PEABODY — Police seized $1.2 million worth of marijuana, byproducts like THC oil used in vaping devices and infused edibles, hallucinogenic mushrooms, oxycodone and thousands of vape cartridges Friday evening from a Peabody home.
It’s the second raid on the home at 9 John Road in as many years, but prosecutors had dropped charges stemming from a 2018 raid on the home and business of Gary Cioffi Jr., 36, which had turned up 200 pounds of marijuana, earlier this year.
A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said that earlier case was still under further investigation.
Cioffi and a man alleged to be one of his customers, Marco A. Sosa, 28, of 2 Wheatland St., Salem, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them during their arraignments Monday in Peabody District Court.
Cioffi is facing charges of trafficking in marijuana over 100 pounds, possession with intent to distribute class B, C and E drugs, including psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone, THC oil and Viagra, and with child endangerment.
Sosa is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and child endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Both men, released on cash bail over the weekend, were taken into custody in the courtroom after prosecutor Gabrielle Foote-Clarke asked a judge to hike their bails.
While Judge Richard Mori did not grant the prosecutor’s request to hold Cioffi on $1.2 million bail, he increased it from $2,500 to $100,000 following a bail argument.
Sosa, who is on probation in a drug possession case, saw his bail hiked from $500 to $2,500. He was also held on a probation violation warrant issued by Lynn District Court.
The investigation
Peabody police say they had received “numerous” complaints about odors, increased traffic and their suspicions that there was drug activity taking place from neighbors near Cioffi’s home, which is off Lynnfield Street near Raddin Park.
Foote-Clarke said that police had been conducting surveillance of the home. They were watching when a man drove up to the house in a Nissan Altima, retrieved what looked to police like an empty backpack from the trunk, and went inside.
When the man, later identified as Sosa, left the home a short time later, Foote-Clarke said he was carrying both the backpack, stuffed so full it could not be fully zippered, and a cardboard box.
Detectives followed the Nissan to Lynnfield Street, where they pulled it over. They found numerous bags of marijuana, some of it packaged with a logo that said “North Shore Exotics,” as well as THC vape oil and THC infused cookies. The prosecutor said the pot, oil and cookies totaled about three pounds.
Sosa’s 13-month-old child was in the back seat. Police said a passenger, not the child’s mother, was also found to be carrying a gun. Charges have not been filed at this point.
Detectives then got a search warrant for Cioffi’s home at 9 John Road. There, Foote-Clarke told the judge, police found 119 pounds of raw marijuana, roughly seven pounds of THC “honey” oil, 472 oxycodone pills, 3.2 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 299 Viagra pills, and numerous edibles. They also found ingredients for making edibles, like 403 Wonka chocolate bars and 10,000 Rice Krispie treat packages.
Police also found thousands of items related to making vaping devices, including mouthpieces, tubes and cartridges.
Foote-Clarke said some of the packaging material matched items found in Sosa’s trunk after the stop.
The items, said the prosecutor, were strewn throughout the home, where Cioffi lives with his wife and two children, ages 6 and 9.
Police charged Cioffi with child endangerment because the children were exposed to the process of extracting oils from marijuana and because the drugs were within their reach.
John Lalikos, a lawyer temporarily representing Cioffi on Monday, suggested that the fact that he showed up on the lower bail means Cioffi is not a flight risk.
Lalikos said Cioffi is a homeowner who also runs a recording studio, Maximum Sound, in Danvers.
“Everything he’s doing here today is an indication that he will appear,” said Lalikos, who urged Mori not to increase Cioffi’s bail.
James DiGiulio, a lawyer representing Sosa during his bail hearing Monday, said his client, a demolition worker, has strong ties to the area, including citizenship, and is the primary caretaker for his 13-month-old child four days a week.
He urged Mori to maintain the $500 bail Sosa posted over the weekend.
2018 case
Cioffi was one of four men charged in February 2018, after an investigation by Danvers, Beverly and Peabody police led to searches of his home in Peabody and of Maximum Sound in Danvers.
Those searches turned up 270 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of THC oil, and $137,000 in cash.
Cioffi was subsequently indicted and the case moved to Salem Superior Court.
Then, in January and February, ahead of a motion to suppress evidence in the case, prosecutors filed notices with the court dropping the case.
Earlier this month, on Oct. 8, in a separate civil forfeiture lawsuit, the district attorney’s office and Cioffi’s lawyer in the 2018 case reached an agreement under which Cioffi forfeited $122,851 of the money seized last year to the district attorney’s office. His attorney in that case received the balance of $15,000.
Forfeiture lawsuits are a way the state can take possession of cash or other valuables, like a car, that are linked to illegal activity.
In a statement on Friday’s raid, Peabody police Chief Thomas Griffin praised his officers for dismantling what he described as a high level drug distribution system. He also cited concerns that THC infused edibles can end up, unwittingly, being consumed by children.
Detective Sgts. Christos Zamakis and David Bonfanti assisted in the investigation, along with detectives David Murphy, Taryn Brotherton and Daniel Jenkins, Sgt. Matthew Stark, patrolmen Matthew Mason and Michael Donovan, K-9 Caine and his handler officer Cory Salvo.
