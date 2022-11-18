A tall crane being erected alongside the wind turbine at Applied Materials in Blackburn Industrial Park will be used to remove the two remaining blades and its hub. One of the turbine’s three 160-foot blades tumbled to the ground in late July.
“We are in the process of removing the two remaining turbine blades and the hub, while the turbine is inoperable during the root-cause analysis of the original blade failure,” said an email from Applied Materials media relations. Applied Materials supplies equipment for the manufacture of semiconductors.
“The root-cause analysis is still underway,” the company said. The falling blade caused little damage on the ground besides crumbling some fencing, and there were no injuries.
The Gloucester Fire Department responded to the incident at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, after it was discovered the blade had fallen off the 492-foot wind turbine sometime overnight.
Building Commissioner William Sanborn said Thursday a representative of Atlantic Coast Dismantling LLC of Saugus applied for a demolition permit for the blades and the rotor for Applied Materials.
“The rest is staying put,” he said.
Sanborn said Applied Materials is still investigating why the turbine blade failed. He said once the company determines that, along with some other things to consider, it will decide whether to replace, remove or repair the turbine.
The turbine at the Applied Materials campus on Great Republic Drive was built in 2012 at a cost of about $8 million, and went online that December. It was first of three installed at Blackburn Industrial Park, and also the tallest — 492 feet when measured from its base to the top of a fully outstretched blade — in the Northeast at the time. The other two turbines in the industrial park are operated by the city of Gloucester and its partners, and have been spinning since 2013.
The city has said it has a power purchase agreement with a separate, private company that operates its two turbines, and it works closely with that partner to ensure inspections and maintenance are conducted regularly.
