MANCHESTER — Global bio-tech company Cell Signaling Technologies is looking to expand its operations into Manchester.
The company’s goal is to build a research and development center of 100,000 to 150,000 square feet on land off Atwater Avenue, adjacent to the Manchester Athletic Club.
Cell Signaling Technologies develops and manufactures research products to advance biological investigation on diseases such as cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s. Headquartered in Danvers, it has locations in Europe, China and Japan. Over half of its sales are to foreign markets.
Employees of Cell Signaling Technologies met last month with selectmen to discuss their early plans for the facility. The 40-acre parcel they plan to build on is owned by Simboli Properties Manchester, according to property records. Peter Gourdeau, Cell Signaling Technologies’ development manager, told selectmen the property is under agreement while the company studies to see if the project is feasible in the area. There is no word as to where the building would be built on the plot.
The parcel houses a granite storage and process facility. Craig Thompson, Cell Signaling Technologies’ senior vice president of global operations, told selectmen a major goal for the project is to minimize its environmental impact. The company hopes that its facility will leave less of a carbon footprint than the storage site.
Cell Signaling Technologies’ new facility is planned for land that would be part of the town’s proposed limited commercial district.
Town Meeting will need to approve the Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District this spring. If approved, developers will be able to build commercial and mixed-use properties across the nearly 150 acres north of the Route 128 exits.
In addition, the Planning Board will bring its draft zoning bylaw updates to the Town Meeting floor.
Some of these updates would allow laboratories, scientific research and light manufacturing in specific areas of the limited commercial district.
The overlay and bylaw updates need to be codified in order for Cell Signaling Technologies’ project to get off the ground.
Annual Town Meeting will take place April 25 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
