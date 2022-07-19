MANCHESTER — Cell Signaling Technologies of Danvers has purchased $17 million worth of land in the town’s Limited Commercial District, including the parcel that houses the Manchester Athletic Club complex.
The Southern Essex District Register of Deeds late last week announced two significant land sales totaling around 48 acres on Atwater Avenue. Both properties were sold by Simboli Properties Manchester, LLC.
On Thursday, a company named Old Quarry LLC purchased a 40 acres to the northeast of MAC on Atwater Avenue. The land, currently home to granite storage and processing facility, had been held under agreement between Simboli Properties Manchester and Cell Signaling Technologies since at least March.
The following day, New Quarry LLC purchased two plots of land — the Manchester Athletic Club plot and a 2.8 acre parcel neighboring to the west — for $7.3 million.
Both the Old and New Quarry LLCs are registered to Matthew Curran, the CFO of Cell Signaling Technology, according to business records.
“The Old Quarry LLC site is proposed for use as a biolab,” said Manchester Town Planner Sue Brown via email, “and the town recently changed its zoning in the district to allow that use by special permit.”
Cell Signaling Technologies plans to build a 100,000- to 150,000-square-foot research and development center somewhere on the newly acquired property. The company develops and manufactures research products to advance biological investigation on diseases such as cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.
It is currently unclear what Cell Signaling Technologies plans to do with the MAC plot.
Simboli Properties paid $6.9 million to acquire BlueSky Holdings, the umbrella company for the three MAC gyms, in Manchester, Gloucester and Rockport, and paid a total of just over $3 million for three parcels of land at the Manchester site in 2015.
Curran, A.J. Simboli of Simboli Properties Manchester and representatives at the Manchester MAC did not responded to requests for comment on this story.
According to the Southern Essex District Register of Deeds, the sales will net the state $79,800 in revenue via deed excise sales tax.
