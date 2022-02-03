DANVERS — A Danvers divorce lawyer has been suspended for four months after admitting to misconduct during a divorce and child support case.
Matthew Martin admitted he failed to file paperwork related to a client's child support modification, then when found out, attempted to cover his tracks with altered and forged documents, according to the Board of Bar Overseers.
That conduct drew a four-month suspension, approved last month by a Supreme Judicial Court justice.
Martin's client had hired him for his divorce and child support matters and in 2018, asked the lawyer to register the divorce judgment in New Hampshire and file for a modification of his child support payments under that state's guidelines.
Martin told the client he had done so and that a hearing was scheduled.
However, the Board of Bar Overseers concluded, he had not.
In 2019, the client had fallen behind on child support and his ex-wife filed a complaint for contempt. Martin worked out a settlement in the contempt case.
When the client tried to get a refund for what he believed were overpayments and asked for the date that the modification request was first filed in New Hampshire, Martin "fabricated and sent" a letter dated April 1, 2018, and altered an invoice from a sheriff's department process server to make it appear as though the modification had been served to his former wife on June 14, 2018, the Board of Bar Overseers said.
He did not respond when the client asked for the actual "return of service" receipt, however.
The Board of Bar Overseers found that he had violated five professional conduct rules, including failing to seek his client's lawful objective, failing to act reasonable diligence, failure to communicate with his client, dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, and conduct that adversely reflected on his fitness to practice.
The board, in its decision, said it took into account mitigating factors that included Martin suffering from undiagnosed depression and attention deficit disorder at the time of his conduct. He is now receiving treatment, the board said in its statement of the case. That ongoing treatment will be a condition of his four-month suspension, which takes effect Feb. 17.
Martin has been licensed to practice law since 2009 in Massachusetts.