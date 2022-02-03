Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. NE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. NE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.