The public is invited to join the Cape Ann Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as it honors some local high school seniors and makes donations to several local organizations this weekend.
The chapter’s annual Awards Ceremony is this Saturday, Dec. 3, at in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Doors open at 11:05 a.m. and the ceremony will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. There is plenty of seating, and elevator to take attendees to the auditorium. The ceremony will end at 12:45 p.m..
High school seniors chosen by their schools as good citizens in recognition of their dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism will be recognized. They are:
ROTC Gloucester: Madison Guernsey
Outstanding Cadet Medal Gloucester: Jaeden Chipperini
Student Awards: Catherine Carvalho of Manchester Essex Regional High School, Olivia Soolman of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, Emily Gossom of Gloucester High School, Faith Campanello of Ipswich High School, and Jacqueline Eng-Barber, of Rockport High School.
The Cape Ann Chapter will also present its donations to the community organizations. As a non-profit, its donations are restricted and must be used to support the chapter’s objectives of historic preservation (including genealogical research), education and patriotism.
Community Award Recipients are Essex Shipbuilding Museum and Historical Society in Essex; Sandy Bay Historical Society, Thacher Island Association, Rockport Public Library and Rockport Educational Foundation, all based in Rockport; and the Gloucester Lyceum & Sawyer Free Library, Gloucester Archives, and the Gloucester Educational Foundation.