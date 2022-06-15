The deadline of Friday, June 17, is fast approaching for those small business owners who may want to take advantage of the city’s Retail Signage Improvement Grant Program to help spruce up the seaport's retail business districts.
The program is meant to help “commercial property owners or tenants in eligible buildings improve their storefront signage, awning, and/or sign-related lighting,” according to a press release.
The program, recently announced by Mayor Greg Verga, is meant to improve the visual quality of the Gloucester’s retail business districts, enhancing them as attractive places to visit, shop and work. About 18 businesses each will be awarded a grant of up to $5,000 to make improvements, according to the program’s website.
“The City of Gloucester Retail Signage Improvement Grant program provides support to our local small businesses as they prepare for a busy summer and road ahead. We are grateful to the Baker-Polito administration for their continued support of Gloucester’s small businesses,” said Verga in a prepared statement.
The target locations are the retail business, neighborhood business, village, and extensive business districts in the downtown, Magnolia, Lanesville and Rocky Neck. All signage improvements must comply with the city’s signage ordinance.
Gloucester has partnered with the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the application process.
Applicants can download an application on the chamber’s website, https://capeannchamber.com/city-of-gloucester-retail-signage-improvement-grant-program/, or pick up a copy at the chamber, 24 Harbor Loop. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply no later than Friday, June 17.
“We are excited to be partnering with the city of Gloucester on this important grant program and helping the selected businesses better promote their business through improved signage,” said Ken Riehl, chief executive officer of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. “This grant opportunity will help revitalize the city’s business districts, encouraging visitors and residents alike to shop and do business locally which is something the chamber strongly believes in and supports.”
Businesses with questions regarding the program can contact project manager Olivia Perez-O’Dess by email at olivia@capeannchamber.com.
The grant program is funded by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development.